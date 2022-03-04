Pakistan's Renowned Hamza Akram Qawwal & Brothers Returns To NYC, March 26

Pakistan's award-winning Hamza Akram Qawwal & Brothers, grandsons of the revered Munshi Raziuddin, will perform riveting interpretations of qawwali, the ecstatic improvisational Sufi vocal tradition made famous in the West by the late Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

With lively rhythmic handclapping and drumming, joyous melodies, inspirational poetry and powerful vocals (similar to gospel in its call-and-response manner), they will perform songs that range from 13th century mystical Persian poems to more recent Punjabi poems that speak of the intoxication of divine love.

Qawwali is a musical tradition that dates back to the late 13th century and is typically associated with Sufism, the mystical branch of Islam popularized throughout the Middle East, South Asia and North Africa through various "brotherhoods." Qawwali means "utterance" in Urdu and is derived from the Arabic word qaul (saying). Said to have been introduced to the Mughal court of India by the Persian mystic, poet, musician and philosopher Amir Khusrau, it is essentially a form of sung poetry. The qawwal engenders a state of transcendence in his audience, drawing on verses that ponder the meaning of Divine love through allegory, or are devoted to the sayings of the Prophet (Mohammed) or a particular Sufi saint.

Hamza Akram Qawwal & Brothers represent the 26th generation of the seven centuries-old Qawwal Bachon ka Gharana of Delhi founded by their ancestor Saamat bin Ibrahim, the first qawwal of the subcontinent and principal student of mystic Amir Khusrau. Hamza, who was born in Karachi, Pakistan in 1992, has studied with the renowned Naseeruddin Saami, as well as with his uncle, Farid Ayaz Qawwal, with whom he and his brothers have toured. Hamza's father, Ghulam Akram, himself is a senior member of the Farid Ayaz Qawwal party. In 2017, Hamza became the first qawwal since Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to compose film music, writing and producing music for the Pakistani feature film Rangreza.

