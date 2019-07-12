PVRIS Release New Track DEATH OF ME

Today, alt-pop phenoms PVRIS unveil their new track "Death of Me." The release gives a first look at a forthcoming full-length album, and marks the start of a new era for the band, who signed to Warner Records / Reprise earlier this year. The track is released alongside the official video for the song, which was conceived by PVRIS frontwoman Lynn Gunn and directed by Katharine White. "We wanted to match the seductive grittiness of the song with uncertain, tense and subliminal visual themes," explains Gunn. "We also hid, in plain view, references to the occult and divination, to be unpacked by the viewer... if they so choose."

PVRIS will embark on a U.S. underplay tour in September, including stops in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Nashville and more, plus festival stops at Reading & Leeds in the U.K. and Riot Fest in Chicago. Tickets for the fall dates (listed below) will be available starting on Friday, July 19 at 10am local time. A very limited number of fans who purchase tickets on July 19 will be randomly selected to participate in an exclusive pre-show listening party to hear new music with the band.

Watch Death Of Me" (Official Video):

"Death of Me," co-produced by Gunn and Grammy-nominee JT Daly (K.Flay), is the band's latest since the explosive launch of All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell (2017), which reached #4 on both the UK Albums Chart and the U.S. Alternative Chart, with leading tracks "What's Wrong" and "Heaven" each garnering over 13M streams.

Since forming in 2012 out of Lowell, Massachusetts, PVRIS - comprised of Lyndsey "Lynn" Gunn (vocals), Alex Babinski (guitar), and Brian MacDonald (bass/keyboard) - has quickly created their own musical lane, blending rock elements with deep, atmospheric beats and pop-leaning melodies. They made their debut with the 2014 release of their first full-length album, White Noise, featuring breakout single "You and I," which has racked up over 30M streams worldwide. Over a few short years, the band has amassed more than 220M cumulative streams, toured with Muse, Fall Out Boy and 30 Seconds To Mars and earned critical acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, Rolling Stone,Alternative Press, and Billboard, and performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Last Call With Carson Daly.

Upcoming U.S. Tour Dates

9/6 Los Angeles, CA El Rey

9/7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

9/10 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

9/12 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

9/14 Chicago, IL Riot Fest @ Douglas Park

9/15 Nashville, TN The Cowan

9/17 Boston, MA The Bowery Presents Boston

9/18 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg





