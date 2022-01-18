PUP Shares New Single 'Robot Writes a Love Song' from Newly-Announced Album

Toronto punk heroes PUP-comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski-announce their incredible, ambitious and aptly titled fourth album, The Unraveling of PupTheBand, out April 1.

The Unraveling of PupTheBand was recorded and mixed over the course of five weeks in the summer of 2021, in GRAMMY Award-winning producer Peter Katis' bat-filled mansion in Connecticut. Full of typically furious, ridiculous and anthemic songs, the recording process allowed PUP to push themselves further than ever before.

With more time in the studio, they were able to craft their songs sonically in a way they were unable to in the past, and allowed themselves to incorporate new instruments like piano, synths, horns, and more for the first time. Though made in madness-inducing isolation (aside from Peter and the bats, of course), PUP were remotely joined on the album by Sarah from Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive. The result is not just the next PUP record, but the *most* PUP record.

PUP released "Waiting," which will appear on The Unraveling of PupTheBand, upon announcing their forthcoming tour a few weeks ago. (That tour, by the way, is on-sale HERE and dates can be found below. Did you know they're playing Coachella & Shaky Knees, too?) Today the band share a new single and music video for "Robot Writes A Love Song."

Written in 15 minutes and with vocals recorded in the backseat of Stefan's car, "Robot Writes A Love Song" dissolves into a wash of nervous vocals before becoming what is surely the most emotional song ever written from the perspective of a computer being overwhelmed unto death by actual human emotions.

Watch the new music video here: