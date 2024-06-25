PRONOUN to Release New EP in August; Drops Single Ahead of Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PRONOUN is set to release a new EP called ‘and it’s been raining ever since’ out August 30. She has released a new single and summer cookout inspired music video for the single “i like lizzy (but she doesn’t like me)” out now. ‘and it’s been raining ever since’ is PRONOUN’s first new body of work since 2021’s ‘OMG I MADE IT’ EP and can be pre-saved at this link.

“‘and it's been raining ever since' is an in real time ode to the process of getting over something that never even happened,” says PRONOUN the moniker of songwriter Alyse Vellturo, “It's about letting go in every way you can imagine to refind yourself for the fifteenth time.”

“i like lizzy (but she doesn’t like me)” is about catching the feels for someone after they lost them for you; about being too late to your own party, and the frustration that comes along with all of that.” she explains on the song out today.

“i like lizzy (but she doesn’t like me)” can be heard now. The hot dog grilling backyard BBQ music video, written, directed and edited by PRONOUN herself, can be seen here.

‘and it’s been raining ever since’ Tracklisting

everything looks different i haven’t felt like me together or separately in the still i like lizzy (but she doesn’t like me) who’s to say

PRONOUN was recently announced as support for Charly Bliss on dates of their Forever and Ever Tour, performing with them in SoCal, Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville and Philadelphia. Full list of dates can be found below. Tickets are on available here.

This week, PRONOUN will be performing and hosting a very gay celebration show - PRONOUN’s PRIDE EXTRAVAGANZA - taking place at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, June 27 with support from Um, Jennifer? Tickets on sale now here.

PRONOUN - Upcoming Live Dates

June 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right (PRONOUN’S PRIDE EXTRAVAGANZA)

with Charly Bliss

September 30 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

October 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

October 4 - Austin, TX - Parish

October 5 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

October 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

October 8 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

October 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

