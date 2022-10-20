Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'

“French Class” is the follow-up to “Peach” and “Did It Again”, two standalone singles released in summer 2022.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Canadian duo PONY released their newest single, "French Class." The band, composed of Sam Bielanski and her partner/collaborator Pretty Matty, create gorgeous pop-centric songs and melodies they describe as perfect music to play in a throwback teen-age rom-com.

"French Class" builds on that theme, with a sugary chorus ready for the dance floor: "My heart breaks / With every breath they take / Cause I know I know / they'll never be mine." The single and music video also mark the first release of songs originally written as part of the band's TV and songwriting podcast 2 MUCHTV.

Bielanski explains, "'French Class' is inspired by season one/episode six of the TV show Sex Lives of College Girls. I wanted to capture the rush of desire that accompanies a new potential love interest or crush - that palpable sense of longing you might feel wanting someone you don't believe you are good enough for. That type of young love is so electric. It feels so good and so bad at the same time."

"French Class" is the follow-up to "Peach" and "Did It Again", two standalone singles released in summer 2022 to critical acclaim. The New York Times praised the most recent release "Peach" saying, "the charismatic pull of Bielanski's vocals are on full display on the group's new, '90s-alt-rock-nodding single "Peach," a bittersweet tale of love bombing and, eventually, cold clarity," with the single also finding love from Stereogum, Billboard, and more.

Over the last two years, Bielanski and Pretty Matty have collectively written more than 200 songs. Each is a mini-exploration of the most relatable feelings, including the pitfalls of falling hard and fast, and the all-consuming dread and worry that comes with the mundane decisions of daily life.

A series of new singles set to be released throughout 2022 marks the continued evolution of PONY as increasingly prolific songwriters. "Did It Again", "Peach" and "French Class" build upon the distinctive blend of nostalgic sonic elements paired with contemporary millennial and Gen Z themes that made their debut album, TV Baby, (2021) a critical success.

Listen to the new single here:




October 20, 2022

Canadian duo PONY released their newest single, “French Class.” The band, composed of Sam Bielanski and her partner/collaborator Pretty Matty, create gorgeous pop-centric songs and melodies they describe as perfect music to play in a throwback teen-age rom-com. Listen to the new single now!
October 20, 2022

To open the festival, Daniel Craig returns in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MURDER MYSTERY, from the surprise 2019 hit Knives Out, reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, heading off to Greece with a new case to crack and a fresh ensemble of suspects to rattle (Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson).
October 20, 2022

The band's Joseph Lekkas says, ''Silent Fall' is about two lovers that are grateful to discover they could still love at all. Knowing soon their fantasy world will collapse, they beg the moment to last if even only in memory. The track and its accompanying video, which was directed by the band's Ben Douglas. Plus, check out tour dates!
October 20, 2022

The eight-part series tests some of the world’s top marksmen and markswomen by using centuries-old historical weapons like primitive knives, bows and firearms. Competitors will navigate several distance, precision, and obstacle challenges – each designed and based off of the history of the American frontier.
October 20, 2022

GRAMMY® Award nominee, Recording Academy® President's Merit Award honoree, and recipient of the GRAMMY Museum®'s Architect of Sound®: Vision Award Berry Gordy and GRAMMY Award winner and seven-time GRAMMY Award nominee Smokey Robinson to be honored at 2023 MusiCares® Persons of the Year.