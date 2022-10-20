PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'

Canadian duo PONY released their newest single, "French Class." The band, composed of Sam Bielanski and her partner/collaborator Pretty Matty, create gorgeous pop-centric songs and melodies they describe as perfect music to play in a throwback teen-age rom-com.

"French Class" builds on that theme, with a sugary chorus ready for the dance floor: "My heart breaks / With every breath they take / Cause I know I know / they'll never be mine." The single and music video also mark the first release of songs originally written as part of the band's TV and songwriting podcast 2 MUCHTV.

Bielanski explains, "'French Class' is inspired by season one/episode six of the TV show Sex Lives of College Girls. I wanted to capture the rush of desire that accompanies a new potential love interest or crush - that palpable sense of longing you might feel wanting someone you don't believe you are good enough for. That type of young love is so electric. It feels so good and so bad at the same time."

"French Class" is the follow-up to "Peach" and "Did It Again", two standalone singles released in summer 2022 to critical acclaim. The New York Times praised the most recent release "Peach" saying, "the charismatic pull of Bielanski's vocals are on full display on the group's new, '90s-alt-rock-nodding single "Peach," a bittersweet tale of love bombing and, eventually, cold clarity," with the single also finding love from Stereogum, Billboard, and more.

Over the last two years, Bielanski and Pretty Matty have collectively written more than 200 songs. Each is a mini-exploration of the most relatable feelings, including the pitfalls of falling hard and fast, and the all-consuming dread and worry that comes with the mundane decisions of daily life.

A series of new singles set to be released throughout 2022 marks the continued evolution of PONY as increasingly prolific songwriters. "Did It Again", "Peach" and "French Class" build upon the distinctive blend of nostalgic sonic elements paired with contemporary millennial and Gen Z themes that made their debut album, TV Baby, (2021) a critical success.

Listen to the new single here: