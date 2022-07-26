PM Frvr to Release His Debut EP 'Long Story Short'

Artist PM FRVR will be releasing his anticipated EP 'Long Story Short' on August 5th.This project is a peek into PM's heart. 'The game don't want me to leave So I had to switch the disk I put the mic in front of these bars I'm tryna make a hit"

As a Libra, PM FRVR is very charming. Through his recent music he can be heard expressing his transparent emotions. - Raised as the head of his household from an early age, he has had to be very strategic in life.- After a toxic relationship where he found himself in love with one version of his partner; he learned how much he truly values transparency and honesty.

While entering this new phase of life he sets expectations of fairness and straightforwardness early on to ensure emotions are not open for interpretation while dating. This is exactly the respect women ask for from the modern day man. Someone who honors women's choice and is committed to ensuring there is equal opportunity within a relationship.

PM hopes his audience channels their inner playa. "We real players n***, We ain't gotta act tough " says PM in his hit single Reacquainted. He is challenging the 'light-skinned man' stereotypes and narratives by truly showing that sometimes the Long Story is Short.

'Long Story Short' can be described as a dark, melodic, alternative Hip-Hop/R&B project. The executive producer Kilo Keys created the Toronto inspired sound which includes base samples, 808s, snares, and vocal chops that are intertwined to create a familiar intimate vibe. The EP arrives as the musical debut for Independent artist PM FRVR who plans on continuing to amplify his music and story this year as he makes his mark in the industry.