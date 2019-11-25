PJ Releases New Single 'Honest'

Atlantic Records has announced the most recent Soundcloud exclusive from acclaimed R&B star PJ, "Honest." The colorful track showcases PJ's raw and honest approach to songwriting.

Listen PJ's latest single "Honest" below!

The single is featured on Uproxx 'Penned By PJ' series - which gives fans a diary-entry type look into the making of PJ's songs. "Honest" follows latest Soundcloud exclusive single "Run For Your Money," which received an exclusive premiere on okayplayer and ran alongside an in-depth profile piece. The track was also featured on Uproxx's 'Penned By PJ,' where she broke down her experience in creating "Run For Your Money."

"Honest" debuts days after her incredible performance at the Chelsea Music Hall in New York City for the MTV Push Live Presents: Atlantic Records' Soul in the City. MTV Push Live is a monthly concert series that connects fans with new musicians each month through live performances. Atlantic Records teamed up with MTV Push to showcase PJ alongside talented labelmates Sebastian Mikael, Ayanis, and IV Jay.

The two Soundcloud exclusives follow on the heels of "My Best Life." PJ kicked off the summer with her breakout single "One Missed Call." The track is joined by an official video, following an exclusive premiere via Essence, which wrote, "One Missed Call' is a colorful nod to Stevie Wonder...The singer's vibrant video features dancing, tons of black girl magic, and a message to listen to your intuition."

PJ tackled two tours this year - starting with ELHAE in early spring and Pink Sweat$ this fall. She was also among the rising artists appearing at a free Dr. Martens Presents "Tough as You" concert, presented in Los Angeles in late September. In addition, PJ performed at Atlanta, GA's AC3 Festival & Conference this Ocotber, teaming up with such fellow rising stars as KAMAUU, Raiche, and Sebastian Mikael at "RNBAE Collective x Atlantic Records Presents Five Senses of Love."

Raised in North Carolina and Atlanta, PJ moved to Los Angeles in 2014 and quickly became known as a gifted songwriting talent, with tracks for such artists as Charlie Puth ("Left Right Left"), Meek Mill ("I Don't Know (Feat. Paloma Ford)"), and Wiz Khalifa ("True Colors (Feat. Nicki Minaj)") among her many credits. She swiftly transitioned to the spotlight with 2015's WALKING AROUND POOLS EP, followed the next year by 2016's debut LP, RARE, highlighted by collaborations with G-Eazy and Ty Dolla $ign as well as the single, "Tell Me (Feat. Jevon Doe)," which racked up over 3.5 million Spotify streams along with acclaim from Ones to Watch, HipHopDX, and many others.

PJ returned in 2018, embracing a newfound confidence blending pop, soul, and country to create a distinctively original R&B approach she describes simply as "dripping in soul." "My Best Life" and "One Missed Call" mark an inspiring new era for PJ's unique artistry, with fresh music slated for release soon.

"This is about me waking up and breathing for the first time as an adult," says PJ. "I want people to see themselves in my songs. If you need to see what a real person looks like, look at me. I don't have s figured out. I don't pretend to either. It's okay though. That's who I am. That's my music."





