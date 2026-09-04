Photos: Cold War Kids to Release ROBBERS & COWARDS / COMPLETE COWARDS Anniversary Set

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Twenty years ago, Cold War Kids introduced their distinctive blend of soulful storytelling, blues-infused indie rock and unforgettable melodies to the world with the release of their acclaimed debut album, Robbers & Cowards. Fueled by breakout singles 'Hang Me Up to Dry,' 'We Used to Vacation' and 'Hospital Beds,' the album earned widespread critical acclaim, landed on the Billboard 200 and launched a career that has since generated more than one billion streams worldwide, establishing the band as one of the most enduring acts in modern alternative rock.

Photo Credit: Anna Arnet















Now, after teasing the project throughout the summer, Cold War Kids have announced Robbers & Cowards / Complete Cowards (20th Anniversary Edition), arriving October 30 via UMe. The expanded edition sees the band digging into their vault to complete four songs left unfinished at the time, along with six live recordings—five previously unreleased—captured across the U.S. and Europe in 2007 while touring in support of their breakout album.

Complete Cowards will be available as a 2LP on black vinyl or limited-edition Brick Red vinyl, both with alternate and new artwork, and 2CD. All physical configurations are available for pre-order now.

A special Digital Deluxe Edition will also feature a newly reimagined version of 'Hang Me Up to Dry' by Phantogram, available to stream today. Phantogram transforms one of Cold War Kids' signature songs with their trademark heavy electro beats, layered atmospherics, and bewitching vocals, bringing new dimension to the track. The collaboration offers a first glimpse at another chapter of the 20th anniversary celebration, with more artist reinterpretations of songs from Robbers & Cowards coming in 2027.

'Phantogram made 'Hang Me Up To Dry' introspective, emotional, dark and beautiful,' says Cold War Kids frontman and primary songwriter Nathan Willett. 'When we had the idea to cover some songs they were the first band we thought to ask and they made it completely their own.'

The four newly completed songs—'Loyalty,' 'There Goes The Night,' 'Jesse Latour' and 'She Can Do No Wrong'—all date back to the Robbers & Cowards era but never made the original album. Cold War Kids returned to the material two decades later to finish and record the songs for the anniversary collection. 'Loyalty' and 'There Goes The Night' were released earlier this year, offering the first previews of Complete Cowards.

The collection's six live recordings capture Cold War Kids onstage in 2007 during the whirlwind period following the release of Robbers & Cowards. Recorded in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Paris and Philadelphia, five of the performances are previously unreleased and include 'Saint John,' 'Hair Down,' 'God, Make Up Your Mind,' 'Passing The Hat,' 'Dirt In The Ground' and 'Hospital Beds.' The performance of 'Saint John' recorded at the Paradiso in Amsterdam was previously released on 2008's The Paradiso Sessions while the others are being released for the first time. Together, the recordings provide a snapshot of the band as its debut album was taking hold and its audience rapidly expanding.

Nathan Willett says: 'Robbers & Cowards is our first album. I don't think I could ever feel as warm and nostalgic towards any music as I do towards this album. Revisiting the music, lyrics, and visuals of R&C is entering a portal back to our early days of 2004 to 2006. Before the whirlwind of tour, before this band would become our future - We came together as friends who shared inspiration and influences. We made a Bluesy punky primitive soaring soulful tender and earnest kind of sound. It was a blissfully naive time. We worked extremely hard with no ambitions, no industry connections, no clue. What we did have was a tight knit group of friends that would hang out all hours of the night talking about music and art and life. Those friends are in the artwork and the lyrics. Our band became the center of our little scene. We were scrappy and found ways to write record and release our own music, book shows, and make new friends who shared the same language. It was a beautiful and creative period and we would never be the same again. To be immersed in this world 20 years later and add to the story of R&C by digging through live performances, visual art, and making new recordings of unfinished songs, has been a full circle experience. We can't wait to share it again with you all.'

Over the past two decades, Cold War Kids—Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keys, backing vocals, guitar, percussion) and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion)—have grown from their DIY Long Beach, Calif. beginnings into one of alternative rock's defining voices, cultivating a devoted global fanbase through alternative radio staples, critically acclaimed albums, and electrifying live performances. Across ten studio albums and numerous EPs, Cold War Kids have left an undeniable mark on contemporary music. Their 2015 Platinum-certified single 'First' remains one of the most-played songs at alternative radio over the past decade, while the band's catalog continues to showcase their unique ability to blend sincere storytelling with captivating instrumentation.

Their 2023 self-titled tenth studio album, Cold War Kids, reflected both their roots and ongoing evolution, featuring standout tracks including 'Double Life' and 'Run Away With Me.' In 2025, the band released the emotionally charged tribute 'Any Day Now,' honoring their longtime friend Richard Swift.

Two decades later, Robbers & Cowards / Complete Cowards (20th Anniversary Edition) brings Cold War Kids full circle, returning to the songs, recordings and creative spark that launched their career while completing a chapter that began 20 years ago.

Robbers & Cowards / Complete Cowards (20th Anniversary Edition) — 2LP

Side A

1. We Used To Vacation

2. Hang Me Up To Dry

3. Tell Me In The Morning

4. Hair Down

5. Passing The Hat

6. Saint John

Side B

1. Robbers

2. Hospital Beds

3. Pregnant

4. Red Wine, Success!

5. God, Make Up Your Mind

6. Rubidoux

7. Sermons vs. the Gospel

Side C

1. Loyalty

2. There Goes The Night

3. Jesse Latour

4. She Can Do No Wrong

Side D

1. Saint John (Live in Amsterdam, NL - The Paradiso - 2/8/07)

2. Hair Down (Live in Atlanta, GA - Vinyl - 3/23/07)

3. God, Make Up Your Mind (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

4. Passing The Hat (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

5. Dirt In The Ground (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

6. Hospital Beds (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

2CD Edition

CD 1

1. We Used To Vacation

2. Hang Me Up To Dry

3. Tell Me In The Morning

4. Hair Down

5. Passing The Hat

6. Saint John

7. Robbers

8. Hospital Beds

9. Pregnant

10. Red Wine, Success!

11. God, Make Up Your Mind

CD 2

12. Rubidoux

13. Sermons vs. the Gospel

14. Loyalty

15. There Goes The Night

16. Jesse Latour

17. She Can Do No Wrong

18. Saint John (Live in Amsterdam, NL - The Paradiso - 2/8/07)

19. Hair Down (Live in Atlanta, GA - Vinyl - 3/23/07)

20. God, Make Up Your Mind (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

21. Passing The Hat (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

22. Dirt In The Ground (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

23. Hospital Beds (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

Digital Deluxe Edition

1. We Used To Vacation

2. Hang Me Up To Dry

3. Tell Me In The Morning

4. Hair Down

5. Passing The Hat

6. Saint John

7. Robbers

8. Hospital Beds

9. Pregnant

10. Red Wine, Success!

11. God, Make Up Your Mind

12. Rubidoux

13. Sermons vs. the Gospel

14. Loyalty

15. There Goes The Night

16. Jesse Latour

17. She Can Do No Wrong

18. Saint John (Live in Amsterdam, NL - The Paradiso - 2/8/07)

19. Hair Down (Live in Atlanta, GA - Vinyl - 3/23/07)

20. God, Make Up Your Mind (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

21. Passing The Hat (Live in Paris, FR - La Cigale - 2/12/07)

22. Dirt In The Ground (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

23. Hospital Beds (Live in Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church - 3/29/07)

24. Hang Me Up To Dry (Phantogram Version)



Photo Credit: Anna Arnet

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