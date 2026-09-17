PERENNIAL to Release MODERNISM Album; East Coast and UK Tour Dates Set

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Perennial will release Modernism, the band's anticipated new album, on Ernest Jenning Record Co. this Friday. The album follows a run of singles including 'Ready! Steady! Go!,' 'Emma Peel,' 'Modernism,' and 'What's New On The Beat Scene,' earning praise from Bandcamp, The Big Takeover, Consequence, CREEM, NPR, Stereogum, and other outlets.

This week Perennial will play East Coast tour dates in Brooklyn, Boston and Washington, D.C. In October, the band will continue overseas with a series of UK shows, including stops in Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton, and London. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

On Modernism, the New England mod trio's newest LP, the band's sound is devoted to a pocket-symphony rave-up — 10 songs built from elements of The Who, The Blood Brothers, Otis Redding, Stereolab, MC5, Wilson Pickett, and Le Tigre. Mellotron loops bracket electric feedback squalls; freakbeat riffs tangle up beneath Stax/Volt hooks.

Formed in 2015 in Connecticut, Perennial is Chad Jewett (electric guitar and vocals), Chelsey Hahn (electric organ and vocals), and Ceej Wolf (drums). Focusing on both live shows and studio-as-instrument modernist recordings, the band has built a following of dedicated international listeners, one basement show at a time. Touring extensively, they honed their Motown-via-Dischord sound. With longtime producer Chris Teti (The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die), Perennial has added layer after layer to their mod collage: free jazz, ambient electronica, big beat, dub, and Musique concrète, within explosive 90-second sprints.

The hooks pile atop dance floor strata of fuzz bass, tambourine, and Vox Continental organ jabs. Modernism marries the experimental to the ecstatic, the impressionistic to the incendiary. Available September 18th via Ernest Jenning Record Co. (US and International) and Safe Suburban Home (UK), Modernism is described as a new benchmark for the band.

Tour Dates

September 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool (w/ Oceanator)

September 18 - Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong

September 19 - Boston, MA - Deep Cuts (w/ Sinaloa & Miracle Blood)

October 8 - Oxford, UK - The Library

October 9 - Brighton, UK

October 10 - Liverpool, UK - Outpost

October 11 - Leeds, UK - Grindhouse

October 13 - Nottingham, UK - JT Soar

October 14 - Coventry, UK - Just Dropped In

October 15 - Manchester, UK - The Modernist

October 16 - London, UK - The Cavendish Arms

Tracklist

1. Modernism

2. Perennial '65

3. Cloak & Dagger

4. Me and The Magpie

5. Granny Smith Apple

6. The Shadow

7. What's New On The Beat Scene

8. Baby, Are You Abstract?

9. Ready! Steady! Go!

10. Emma Peel

Photo Credit: courtesy of the artist



Photo Credit: courtesy of the artist

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