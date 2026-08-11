PERENNIAL Releases READY! STEADY! GO!, Sets MODERNISM Tour From Aug 12

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PERENNIAL has released a new single and music video for READY! STEADY! GO!, the latest preview of the band's upcoming album MODERNISM, due September 18 on Ernest Jenning Record Co. The track follows previously released singles What's New On The Beat Scene and Modernism, and pairs mid-1960s Motown textures with vibraphone, electric organ, and fuzzed-out bass before closing with a backwards-guitar finale. Alongside the release, the New England trio has announced an extensive run of U.S. and U.K. tour dates in support of the album.

On the song, the band's Chad Jewett says:

''Ready! Steady! Go!' Is us having an absolute blast in the studio; probably both our most POP song and our most psychedelic too. We definitely had mid/late-60s Motown in mind with the vibraphones and electric organ and fuzz bass groove, then by the end you have a backwards guitar solo and wah-wah pedals showing up.'

Perennial is sharp, quick, ferocious, focused. Their bruising, bombastic sets come and go before you know it: all over but the sweating. 20 minute marathons, on stage and wax. On Modernism, the New England mod trio's newest LP, that lightning-strike chic is devoted to a pocket-symphony rave-up — 10-songs built from all the keenest bits of The Who, The Blood Brothers, Otis Redding, Stereolab, MC5, Wilson Pickett, and Le Tigre. Op art to dance to. Mellotron loops bracket electric feedback squalls; freakbeat riffs tangle up beneath Stax/Volt hooks. The band's deep, eccentric record collections, turned into a 1,200 second action painting.

Formed in 2015 in Connecticut, Perennial is Chad Jewett (electric guitar and vocals), Chelsey Hahn (electric organ and vocals), and Ceej Wolf (drums). Focusing on both unforgettable live shows — frenetic, joyful dance-punk rites of spring — and studio-as-instrument modernist recordings, the band has built a cult of dedicated international aficionados, one sticky-humid basement show at a time. Touring tirelessly, they honed their Motown-via-Dischord sound to a keen, glossy point. With their longtime producer Chris Teti (The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die), Perennial has added layer after layer to their sharp mod collage: free jazz, ambient electronica, big beat, dub, Musique concrète, all within explosive 90-second sprints.

Modernism is their best/catchiest/densest LP yet. The hooks pile high and stick fast atop dance floor strata of fuzz bass, tambourine, and Vox Continental organ jabs. Modernism marries the experimental to the ecstatic, the impressionistic to the incendiary. Available September 18th via Ernest Jenning Record Co. (US and International) and Safe Suburban Home (UK), Modernism is a new benchmark for one of punk music's most intrepid aesthetic explorers.

Tour Dates

August 12 - Portland, OR - Turn! Turn! Turn!

August 13 - Corvallis, OR - Interzone

August 14 - Seattle, WA - Belltown Yacht Club

August 15 - Anacortes, WA - The Business

August 16 - Bellingham, WA - The Blue Room

August 17 - Olympia, WA - The Mortuary

September 16 - New Haven, CT - The Space Ballroom

September 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool (w/ Oceanator)

September 18 - Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong

September 19 - Boston, MA - Deep Cuts (w/ Sinaloa & Miracle Blood)

October 8 - Oxford, UK - The Library

October 9 - Brighton, UK

October 10 - Liverpool, UK - Outpost

October 11 - Leeds, UK - Grindhouse

October 13 - Nottingham, UK - JT Soar

October 14 - Coventry, UK - Just Dropped In

October 15 - Manchester, UK - The Modernist

October 16 - London, UK - The Cavendish Arms

Tracklist

1. Modernism

2. Perennial '65

3. Cloak & Dagger

4. Me and The Magpie

5. Granny Smith Apple

6. The Shadow

7. What's New On The Beat Scene

8. Baby, Are You Abstract?

9. Ready! Steady! Go!

10. Emma Peel

The U.S. leg of the tour is set to begin August 12 in Portland, OR, at Turn! Turn! Turn!, with stops including Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Somerville, Chicago, and Seattle. This fall, PERENNIAL is set to continue with U.K. shows in Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton, and London. MODERNISM, the band's newest LP, was produced by longtime collaborator Chris Teti and features ten songs from Chad Jewett, Chelsey Hahn, and Ceej Wolf.

Photo Credit: courtesy of the artist



Photo Credit: courtesy of the artist

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