PAUL SIMON: THE QUIET CELEBRATION CONCERT Live Album Out Now

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'Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert,' a nearly two-hour live album, is available today as a 3 LP vinyl set, 2 CD set, as well as across all digital music platforms and online streaming partners. Blu Ray and DVD are now available for pre order and will be released November 27, 2026.

Recorded and filmed at McCaw Hall in Seattle on August 5th & 6th 2025, the video for Simon's beloved and tender 'Father and Daughter,' was released on YouTube today.

These performances heard on the live album concluded the first leg of Paul's Quiet Celebration US Tour, which was lauded by press throughout the 58 date run and followed up by an incredibly successful world tour ending this past July 2026.

This live recording captures the magic of an artist who is continuously exploring and reimagining his own work, as seen in the Quiet Celebration concert film that debuted on Disney+ and Hulu. The album opens with the heralded Seven Psalms, a continuous 33 minute piece in its entirety, arranged and composed especially to be heard and seen live. The Quiet Celebration continues with new imaginings of timeless classics, deep cuts, and fan favorites.

'Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert' is a stunning and immersive experience, lush, intimate and joyful. It is also triumphant - picking up where In Restless Dreams left off, where Paul had come to terms with his hearing loss and found a new way to perform.

The world class band included Mark Stewart, Steve Gadd, Bakithi Kumalo, Andy Snitzer, Mick Rossi, Jamey Haddad, Gyan Riley, Nancy Stagnitta, Caleb Burhans and Eugene Friesen. They were expertly recorded and engineered by acclaimed Grammy winning and Emmy nominated recording engineer Biff Dawes. Artwork for the beautiful vinyl package was created by Geoff Gans, with photos from Jake Edwards. The full lyrics on Seven Psalms are included on the sleeve.

'Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert' was mixed by Kyle Crusham. It was produced by Paul Simon and is presented by Owl Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment.

The Film debuted on Disney+ and Hulu on June 26, 2026. It was Directed and Executive Produced by Emmy Award-winning director Joel Gallen, and Executive Produced by Matt Kramer, and Edited by Bill Deronde. It is presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Legacy Recordings and A Green Juice Films production.

Tracklist

Seven Psalms

Graceland

Slip Slidin' Away

Homeward Bound

The Late Great Johnny Ace

St. Judy's Comet

Under African Skies

Rene & Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War

Rewrite

Spirit Voices

The Cool, Cool River

Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard

Father & Daughter

50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

The Boxer

The Sound of Silence

Photo Credit: Jake Edwards



Photo Credit: Jake Edwards

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