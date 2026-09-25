Leon Bridges Releases HAPPINESS ANYTIME Album on Columbia Records

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Leon Bridges has released his highly anticipated new album, Happiness Anytime, produced by J Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of British trio Jungle, out now via Columbia Records.

Happiness Anytime finds Bridges returning to the warmth of Coming Home while embracing the groove and adventurous spirit of his celebrated collaborations with Khruangbin. On Happiness Anytime, Bridges and Jungle's signature sensibilities intertwine to create something entirely new — an expansive, borderless sound that pushes Bridges into thrilling new territory. There are echoes of Fela Kuti, the wanderlust of Paul Simon's The Rhythm of the Saints, and the warmth of Jorge Ben, but the album never feels referential. Above all, it is unmistakably Leon Bridges: his singular voice, effortless charisma, and melodic instincts transforming those influences into something wholly his own. It's an album built for long days and warm nights.

Earlier this month Bridges brought Happiness Anytime's joyous energy to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, performing an electric medley of 'Talk it Over,' 'Light The Way,' and 'Illusion.'

'For me, happiness is not a feeling that you chase,' Bridges says, 'I want this album to be something that lingers with people and lingers in people's bones. There's this feeling that we have to fix the problems of the world; you feel inadequate or it can be debilitating. My role is to be light. I hope that comes across with this album.'

With Happiness Anytime, Bridges set out with a desire not only to find joy but to find movement again. Early in his career he was out in front dancing, something that had waned in his recent career. He wanted to get back to making music to dance to, music to excise the stresses of modern life and to feel grounded in the rhythms of the present. As Bridges has begun introducing the new music live, he has also unveiled 'Leon Bridges Presents Happiness Anytime' — a reimagined stage production featuring a vinyl DJ, horn section, three backing vocalists and Bridges himself back out front dancing once again. Inspired in part by the communal spirit of classic Jamaican dance hall culture, the performances mirror the album's emphasis on movement.

Happiness Anytime was created across three fast and furious sessions with Lloyd-Watson and Kitto. After crossing paths at various festivals around the world, the group decided to attempt a low-pressure writing session. Four days later, they emerged with 6 songs — half of the completed album. In addition to the three of them, they were joined by bassist Pino Palladino (D'Angelo, Adele, John Mayer) in the studio (Chaplin Recording Studios in Los Angeles) to complete the record. The result is a timeless, effortless body of work — nothing fussy or over-intellectualized but rather an album so pure it feels as though it's always existed.

About Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges has become one of the defining voices in modern American soul and R&B. Born in Atlanta and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, he emerged with his platinum-certified, GRAMMY-nominated debut album Coming Home, whose vintage soul sound and breakout singles 'Coming Home' and 'River' immediately established him as one of music's most exciting new artists. He followed with the critically acclaimed Good Thing, expanding his sonic palette while earning another GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Album and winning his first GRAMMY for Best Traditional R&B Performance for 'Bet Ain't Worth the Hand.' His third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, marked his most adventurous work to date, receiving widespread critical acclaim and another GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Album. In 2024, Bridges released his deeply personal fourth studio album, Leon, a reflective collection inspired by his Texas roots and artistic evolution.

In addition to his solo albums, he's released two collaborative albums with Khruangbin — Texas Sun (2020) and Texas Moon (2022). Across his career, Bridges has earned six GRAMMY nominations and one GRAMMY Award. This includes three R&B album nominations. He has collaborated with artists including Khruangbin, John Mayer, Kacey Musgraves, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Gunna, The Avalanches, Gary Clark Jr., and Shaboozey, showcasing the remarkable versatility of his artistry.

A captivating live performer, Bridges has graced many of the world's most prestigious stages. He made his Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest, performing 'Smooth Sailin'' and 'River,' and has delivered beloved performances for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, Austin City Limits, and countless major festivals around the globe. Leon continues to bridge the past and present, honoring the rich traditions of soul, R&B, gospel, and folk while forging a singular voice that has made him one of the most respected and influential artists of his generation.

The Making of Happiness Anytime

What began as a four-day writing session in Los Angeles quickly evolved into something much larger. After years of crossing paths at festivals and shows throughout Europe, Bridges and Jungle members Josh Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto finally entered the studio together in April 2025. The chemistry was immediate. 'We've been such big fans of Leon,' Lloyd-Watson says. 'We were keen to hit it off.'

Within those four days, the trio had completed six songs. More importantly, they'd discovered a shared creative dialect built on instinct and devoid of overanalysis. 'First thought is the best thought,' Lloyd-Watson explains. 'That's where the emotion is. Anything after that becomes intellectualized, and that's not really where music excels.'

The breakthrough arrived almost instantly. Lloyd-Watson and Kitto played Bridges a skeletal instrumental built around a Wurlitzer chord progression and a relaxed drum pattern. As soon as the track began, Bridges started singing. 'Straight away he sang the first bit to 'Your Love Is Electric,'' Lloyd-Watson recalls. 'And I'm like, 'Whoo, let's go. This is it.''

That moment became the blueprint for the entire album. In its finished form, 'Your Love Is Electric' is a sweaty, overcast track with nightclubs in mind. It feels like 1 a.m. on the dance floor, when the music has consumed your body, and all you can do is move.

Unlike many contemporary recording projects that unfold across months — or years — Happiness Anytime was built through impulse. The collaborators adopted a simple rule: every session had to end with a completed song. 'We aren't leaving until we have a full track at the end of the day,' Lloyd-Watson says. 'We didn't want to have, 'We'll come back to this tomorrow.' We wanted fully finished tracks.'

The approach worked because everyone understood their role. Bridges focused on feeling, storytelling, and vocal performance. Kitto brought melodic intuition and harmonic detail. Lloyd-Watson shaped the production, arrangements, and sonic structure. The result is an album that feels unusually cohesive, less like an artist hiring producers and more like three musicians discovering a shared vision.

That vision centered on reconnecting Bridges with the essence of what first made him resonate. After Bridges had spent years experimenting with contemporary R&B, electronic textures, and new songwriting approaches, Lloyd-Watson and Kitto recognized an opportunity to honor those explorations while introducing something fresh. The idea was to create something festive, giving Bridges and his fans the permission to move at his shows. 'Leon said he wants to have music that he can dance to,' Kitto recalls. 'He wants to have moments where he can put the guitar down and just dance and perform at the front.'

Groove became the organizing principle for the album. The first recording sessions produced songs that felt like natural intersections between Jungle's rhythmic sensibilities and Bridges' roots-oriented songwriting. Later sessions pushed further outward. By the time the collaborators reconvened in August 2025, they were drawing inspiration from Fela Kuti's Afrobeat, Brazilian music, soul, disco, and South American rhythms. 'We'd been listening to a lot of South American music and Sergio Mendes,' Lloyd-Watson says. 'We infused it with these Latin rhythms and African rhythms — music that had groove and soul and feeling.'

Those influences never feel ornamental, like a band recreating the past because it's cool. Instead, they form the LP's epicenter, with rhythms moving with purpose, basslines breathing without obstruction, and horn arrangements landing with force. At the center of it remains Bridges' warm and expressive voice, pushing the LP to colorful highs.

Then there's the album's title, Happiness Anytime, which serves as both a mission statement and an invitation. 'It's music you can put on no matter how you're feeling,' Kitto says, 'and it makes you feel happy and it makes you want to get up and dance.'

Happiness Anytime was created with spontaneous joy as a guiding principle in the studio, asking listeners to find moments of light in the mundane aspects of daily existence, especially now when bliss feels more elusive in the culture of comparison. It's an album meant to help reset the listener.

But beneath the brightness lies something more nuanced. Lloyd-Watson points to songs like 'Tears of Joy' as reflections on sacrifice, purpose, and artistic longevity. 'It's about the legacy he's built,' he says. 'What being on the road means. What you sacrifice to give this artistry to the world.' Elsewhere, a song like 'Illusion' hints at deeper frustrations and hard-won wisdom. 'I'm here in the present,' Bridges repeats, 'one step at a time.'

Those tensions give Happiness Anytime its depth. Joy is present throughout the record, but it isn't naïve. It's the type of joy one earns through a life well lived on stages, planes and tour buses.

Perhaps no song better illustrates the album's spirit than 'Take My Hand,' which underwent a dramatic transformation during recording. Unsure whether the original arrangement fully captured its potential, the team invited bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Eric Harland into the studio. 'We said, 'One take, go,'' Lloyd-Watson remembers with a laugh. The musicians delivered. 'That's how music used to be made,' he says. 'Off you go, guys. One take. Let's do it.'

Moments like that reveal what makes Happiness Anytime a special project. The album embraces spontaneity in an era obsessed with perfection. It values feeling over calculation, chemistry over strategy.

Following the release and critical acclaim of his fourth studio album, Leon, in 2024, Lloyd-Watson says of Bridges, 'It just feels like it's his time again.'

'For me, happiness is not a feeling that you chase,' Bridges says. 'I want this album to be something that lingers with people and lingers in people's bones. There's this feeling that we have to fix the problems of the world; you feel inadequate or it can be debilitating. My role is to be light. I hope that comes across with this album.'

Photo Credit: Joshua Kissi | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Joshua Kissi | Download Hi-Res

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