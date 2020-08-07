Outside Lands Announces Inside Lands, A Virtual Festival Celebration, August 28-29

The virtual festival celebrates past performances, premiere new livestream content and feature the small businesses and community.

Outside Lands has announced Inside Lands, a virtual festival to celebrate past performances, premiere new livestream content and feature the small businesses and community that make the festival truly unique. This August 28-29, 2020 at 4pm PT, join us for two days of music and never before seen footage to celebrate all things Outside Lands from the past 12 years of the festival's history.

The virtual festival will be streamed exclusively on Twitch, featuring a top tier lineup of archived and exclusive live musical performances, curator, producer and artist interviews, fan testimonials and more. Twitch's live streaming service offers an unparalleled level of interaction and connection to enhance attendees' experience at the virtual festival. With its massive, vibrant community and unique engagement features, Inside Lands on Twitch will bring the best parts of an in-person festival online. Fans can tune in to the streaming broadcast for free each day at https://www.twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands.

"While we wish we were able to gather in Golden Gate Park this August, we are still looking forward to taking Outside Lands inside and celebrating all that makes the festival such a memorable experience," said Allen Scott, Head of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. "Our hope is by sharing live performances and interviews from fan favorites and iconic sets from the archives, in addition to shining a spotlight on the small businesses and Bay Area community who are the heartbeat of our festival, we are providing a forum for fans to enjoy the many highlights of the festival safely at home." The full lineup, schedule and additional programming details will be announced soon. For more details, visit www.sfoutsidelands.com/insidelands.

3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes for Outside Lands 2021 are on sale now at www.SFOutsideLands.com. The 2021 lineup features Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, The 1975 and many more.

