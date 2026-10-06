Oso Oso to Launch North American Tour; New Single "it's all bait" Out Now

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Oso Oso, the long-running project of Long Island songwriter Jade Lilitri, has shared new single 'it's all bait.' The track is accompanied by an official music video and is the latest from forthcoming sixth album an exchange of information, out November 6 via Feral Twin.

A brisk, hook-heavy rush of guitars, 'it's all bait' taps into the melodic indie/emo at Oso Oso's roots while pushing forward the loose narrative that runs through an exchange of information. Early in the album's story, its narrator is still holding tightly to the possibility that the things they want are worth chasing, even as everything around them seems designed to convince them otherwise.

On 'it's all bait' 'the narrator is begging the listener or themselves or a lover or something to not give up on this dream because everything else is designed to make you give up and it's all bulls-it's all bait,' Jade explains.

As an exchange of information unfolds, that certainty becomes more complicated, with the album's protagonist beginning to question whether the dreams they're chasing are real or simply another kind of delusion.

'I think my songwriting is probably rooted in wanting to be loved but not domesticated, enlightened but not disillusioned, wanting to be your own person but also belong,' Jade explains. 'These things all seem impossible; I don't know if that's pessimistic but it feels real. That's the truth I'm trying to dig at. That's what has always seemed like the point of all of this for me as an artist: exploring and sitting in the balance whatever this rollercoaster is.'

'it's all bait' follows previously released tracks 'know you know me better' and 'the nights,' offering another piece of the story ahead of the album's November 6 release. an exchange of information was made quickly and instinctively, with Jade spending two straight weeks at BirthdayLand Studios outside Albany with producer/engineer Dan Maddalone, working from morning until night and sleeping at the studio. Unlike 2024's life till bones, which was assembled piece by piece in the studio, most of the new record's guitar parts and vocal melodies were mapped out before recording began, allowing Oso Oso to capture the core of the songs in just a few days and then build outward.

That immediacy runs throughout the record, which moves between melodic rock, indie, emo and punk while remaining unmistakably Oso Oso. Six albums into a catalog that began with 2015's Real Stories of True People Who Kind of Looked Like Monsters... and includes 2019's acclaimed Basking in the Glow, Lilitri continues to expand the project without losing the melodic songwriting at its center.

Oso Oso is currently on its North American headline tour, with Leisure Hour and Bad Luck joining the East Coast dates and Liquid Mike and Bugsy joining on the West Coast.

Tracklist

4 am redemption

it's all bait

the nights

the facts

know you know me better

wind me up

everybody has their fun

she rides in the stars

someone like that

trace me

the premiums

the days

Oso Oso 2026 Tour Dates

October 7 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

October 8 - New York, NY - Racket NYC *

October 9 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church *

October 10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving *

October 11 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room *

October 13 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison *

October 14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

October 16 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary Detroit *

October 17 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Rock Club *

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI *

October 20 - Nashville, TN - The End *

October 21 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade *

October 22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *

October 23 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *

October 25 - Washington, DC - Union Stage *

November 3 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar +

November 5 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar +

November 6 - Denver, CO - HQ +

November 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court +

November 9 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club +

November 10 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project +

November 11 - Portland, OR - High Limit Room +

November 13 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz +

November 14 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room +

November 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom +

November 16 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar +

November 17 - Mesa, AZ - The Rosetta Room +

November 19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center +

November 20 - Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom +

November 21 - Dallas, TX - Puzzles Deep Ellum +

November 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head +

November 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway +

* w/ Leisure Hour + Bad Luck

+ w/ Liquid Mike + Bugsy

Photo Credit: Michael Dubin



Photo Credit: Michael Dubin

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