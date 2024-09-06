Osmunda Music Unveils 'Heartful of Peace' Album and Curriculum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Osmunda Music, spearheaded by the visionary Rebecca Trujillo Vest, has released their transformative new album, "Heartful of Peace". This immersive project, a collaboration with Abby Wills, promises to envelop listeners in themes of peace, love, and respect for the earth, blending soothing melodies with uplifting rhythms to create a nurturing soundscape.

"Heartful of Peace" is more than just an album; it is an educational journey designed to instill values of compassion, acceptance, and environmental stewardship. Each track is accompanied by a vibrant animated music video, enhancing the storytelling and engaging young minds and hearts. This album, designed in tandem with a children's curriculum, is a mindful and visionary resource crafted for educators and caregivers of TK-2nd grade. It is also accessible to audiences of all ages.

Produced by Trujillo Vest, Volaitis, and Wills, and mastered by Steve Quadrini at Studio ADM Mastering, "Heartful of Peace" is a testament to the power of collaboration and community.

Rebecca Trujillo Vest's journey began in Santa Fe, NM, where she found solace and inspiration in music. As the driving force behind Osmunda Music, Rebecca channels her diverse experiences and philanthropic spirit into creating music that resonates deeply with audiences around the world. Her dedication to social causes led to the founding of the Pandion Music Foundation (PMF) in 2022, alongside artists Jordan Stobbe and Carls Woolf. PMF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that equips emerging music creators around the world with tools to foster more equitable, attainable, and sustainable careers.

"Heartful of Peace" also heralds the arrival of a comprehensive curriculum created by a dedicated team of educators and artists, including yoga instructors Pooja Sharma and Grace Cecilio. This eight-pod series offers a holistic approach to fostering peace and wellbeing in learning communities, with components such as:

Music: Energizing and soothing tracks to move, dance, and relax to.

Yoga Postures: Optional instructions for integrating yoga into daily routines.

Discussion Prompts: Thought-provoking questions to nurture community and dialogue.

Surprises: Engaging activities and elements to spark joy and creativity.

Abby Wills, co-author of From Stressed Out to Stress Wise: How You and Your Students Can Navigate Challenges and Nurture Vitality (ASCD) and co-founder of Shanti Generation, brings over two decades of experience integrating healing-centered contemplative practices into diverse educational settings. Her innovative curricula emphasize mindful life skills, social-emotional learning, and liberatory practices, making "Heartful of Peace" a transformative resource for educators and caregivers alike.

Join Osmunda Music on this transformative journey towards a more connected, mindful, and peaceful world. Experience the harmonious blend of music and visual art that "Heartful of Peace" offers, and let it be a wellbeing resource and educational guide for you and your community.

Comments