Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'On God'

Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Oscar Lang has released his new single “On God,” the fourth track to be taken from his upcoming sophomore album Look Now, out July 21 via Dirty Hit.

One of his most intimate and deeply personal songs thus far, “On God” draws the loss of his mother when he was young and how he continues to persevere through her absence in his life, honoring her memory through his music.

Haunting and teeming with emotion, the track arrives alongside a stunning live performance video filmed in an ornate cathedral with resounding acoustics.

“My mum committed suicide when I was seven years old and for years, I really didn't think about it too much. I think as a seven-year-old, you don't process much really,” Oscar shares. “But things like that, you don’t realize the severity of it and what it means to you. I didn’t for ages and just got on with my life.

When I went through this break-up, as much as my dad was there to help me, comfort and be there for me, all I really wanted was a hug from my mum. I really felt I missed this motherly presence in my life. In the last year, it really has dawned on me how I really miss this side of my life that I wish I could have had, having a mum around.”

“On God” follows the recent release of his recent singles “Everything Unspoken," “One Foot First” and “A Song About Me,” the lead single of Oscar’s forthcoming album Look Now, which have received support from The Line Of Best Fit, Dork, DIY and Clash, as well as received airplay from BBC’s Radio 1.

PRESS HERE to pre-save Look Now, a magnificent return to form which channels classic Beatles songwriting through the prism of Animal Collective and Mac DeMarco, resulting in a record which puts Oscar's songwriting brilliance and emotional intimacy at its fore. Track list below.

Known for his signature sunshine lo-fi pop and unassuming, sharp songwriting, Oscar has had a momentous rise in recent years following the release of his debut album Chew The Scenery which features stand out tracks such as “Yeah!,” “21st Century Hobby,” and “Stuck.”

The critically lauded release, which quickly added to his over 100 million streams, received major praise from outlets such as SPIN, FADER, The Line Of Best Fit, NME, CLASH, The Guardian, Ones To Watch, The Sunday Times and more, building upon the success of his early viral hits “She Likes Another Boy” and “The Moon Song” and early production work, most notably working on indie pop icon beabadoobee’s breakout hit “Coffee.”

photo credit: Jono White