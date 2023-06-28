Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'On God'

The new single is the fourth track to be taken from his upcoming sophomore album Look Now, out July 21.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'On God'

Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Oscar Lang has released his new single “On God,” the fourth track to be taken from his upcoming sophomore album Look Now, out July 21 via Dirty Hit.

One of his most intimate and deeply personal songs thus far, “On God” draws the loss of his mother when he was young and how he continues to persevere through her absence in his life, honoring her memory through his music.

Haunting and teeming with emotion, the track arrives alongside a stunning live performance video filmed in an ornate cathedral with resounding acoustics. 

“My mum committed suicide when I was seven years old and for years, I really didn't think about it too much. I think as a seven-year-old, you don't process much really,” Oscar shares. “But things like that, you don’t realize the severity of it and what it means to you. I didn’t for ages and just got on with my life.

When I went through this break-up, as much as my dad was there to help me, comfort and be there for me, all I really wanted was a hug from my mum. I really felt I missed this motherly presence in my life. In the last year, it really has dawned on me how I really miss this side of my life that I wish I could have had, having a mum around.”

“On God” follows the recent release of his recent singles “Everything Unspoken," “One Foot First” and “A Song About Me,” the lead single of Oscar’s forthcoming album Look Now, which have received support from The Line Of Best Fit, Dork, DIY and Clash, as well as received airplay from BBC’s Radio 1.

PRESS HERE to pre-save Look Now, a magnificent return to form which channels classic Beatles songwriting through the prism of Animal Collective and Mac DeMarco, resulting in a record which puts Oscar's songwriting brilliance and emotional intimacy at its fore. Track list below.

Known for his signature sunshine lo-fi pop and unassuming, sharp songwriting, Oscar has had a momentous rise in recent years following the release of his debut album Chew The Scenery which features stand out tracks such as “Yeah!,” “21st Century Hobby,” and “Stuck.”

The critically lauded release, which quickly added to his over 100 million streams, received major praise from outlets such as SPIN, FADER, The Line Of Best Fit, NME, CLASH, The Guardian, Ones To Watch, The Sunday Times and more, building upon the success of his early viral hits “She Likes Another Boy” and “The Moon Song” and early production work, most notably working on indie pop icon beabadoobee’s breakout hit “Coffee.”

photo credit: Jono White



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jordi Announces Debut Album Sorry Im Late Photo
Jordi Announces Debut Album 'Sorry I'm Late'

Jordi, has officially announced her upcoming debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late.’ She releases the song and music video for “Odd Day.' ‘Sorry I’m Late’ was recorded with Joe Reinhart (Algernon Cadwallader / Hop Along). “Odd Day” follows the release of the additional singles “so easy” and “Clear”, released earlier this year.

2
Pressing Strings Releases New Single Carousel Photo
Pressing Strings Releases New Single 'Carousel'

As they prepare for the release of their new album …And I For You next month, acclaimed Annapolis, Maryland-based trio Pressing Strings, whose influences range from folk, blues, rock, funk, soul, and reggae, has released their new single “Carousel.” “Carousel” is an older catalog selection the band revamped for the new album.

3
Netta Releases Single Everything Photo
Netta Releases Single 'Everything'

Co-written with AJR and Zara Larsson, “Everything” on the surface shows Netta expertly telling off her ex, but the song's true message is to say goodbye to what is holding you back and encourages you to live your life. “Everything” emphasizes how liberating it is to know what you deserve and to not be afraid to work for it.

4
Eric Johanson Releases New Single & More Samantha Fish Tour Dates Photo
Eric Johanson Releases New Single & More Samantha Fish Tour Dates

Filmed at Snake & Jake’s Christmas Club Lounge, in New Orleans, LA., the video for 'The Deep and the Dirty' was directed by Kaylie McCarthy & Lizzie Smith with videography by Kaylie McCarthy and edited by Eric Johanson. About the video Johanson declared, 'On one level 'The Deep And The Dirty' is two references to the American South.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50
Kim Petras Continues 'Feed the Best' Takeover With WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE & 'Call Her Daddy' AppearancesKim Petras Continues 'Feed the Best' Takeover With WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE & 'Call Her Daddy' Appearances
Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single 'Nothing We Can't Get Through'Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single 'Nothing We Can't Get Through'
Velvet Starlings Share New Single 'HG Wells'Velvet Starlings Share New Single 'HG Wells'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO