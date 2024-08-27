Orla Gartland Teams Up With Declan McKenna for New Single 'Late to the Party'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orla Gartland has shared her stunning new single “Late to the Party”, featuring Declan McKenna. Available to stream and buy now, the track is the latest to be taken from Orla’s second studio album Everybody Needs A Hero (due Friday, October 4th via New Friends) - the tracklisting for which has also now been revealed.

“‘Late To The Party’ is a big old bratty song about resenting the baggage that you inherit when you love someone and yearning for a time when we were all a blank slate,” says Orla.

“I wanted a song on the record that shifted in pace a lot, something fun and loud, something indulgent. I first wrote ‘Late To The Party’ over a couple of solo sittings in my studio, mumbling out the lyrics while playing drums.

“A few months later I sent the song to Declan - for me he is one of the absolute greats, a properly timeless artist & writer. We worked on the song remotely at first, sending stems back & forth and then jumped in the studio for a day to dismantle the song & put it all back together. Dec’s parts & energy added so much to the track for me and after months of revisiting it ‘Late To The Party’ was suddenly complete.”

Everybody Needs A Hero explores how she shapeshifts through the currents of a long term relationship and works out how to take up space in a postfeminist world. She explores the idea of a ‘hero’: someone to look up to, someone to rescue us from ourselves, someone we use to deflect from our own shadow self.

The album came to life between her London studio and the creative sanctuary of Middle Farm Studios in Devon. With Gartland on a constant quest to push herself as a writer and producer, she captained the ship during the writing and recording processes, with strong direction right through to the mixing and mastering. She worked with longtime collaborators Tom Stafford and Peter Miles in co-producing the album, inspired by each producers’ digital and analog approaches.

In November, Gartland will embark on her first ever headline tour of North America, taking place this November and selling out every date, resulting in additional venue upgrades. The thirteen date tour sees her take in stops across the US and Canada, including New York’s Bowery Ballroom and LA’s Troubadour. A full list of dates can be found below.

Orla Gartland 2024 Tour Dates

Thursday, November 7th - Cafe 939 - Arts at the Armory, MA - VENUE UPGRADE

Friday, November 8th - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY - SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 9th - Atlantis - Washington, DC - SOLD OUT

Monday, November 11th - Johnny Brenda’s - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, November 13th - Bar Le Ritz - Montreal, QC - SOLD OUT

Friday, November 15th - Longboat - Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT + VENUE UPGRADE

Saturday, November 16th - Third Man Records - Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT

Sunday, November 17th - Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Thursday, November 21st - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

Friday, November 22nd - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC - SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 23rd - Barboza - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

Monday, November 25th - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

Tuesday, November 26th - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

Everybody Needs A Hero tracklisting

1) Both Can Be True

2) Sound Of Letting Go

3) Little Chaos

4) Backseat Driver

5) The Hit

6) Simple

7) Late To The Party feat. Declan McKenna

8) Three Words Away

9) Kiss UR Face Forever

10) Who Am I?

11) Mine

12) Everybody Needs A Hero

Photo Credit: Nicole Ngai

