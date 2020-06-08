Opus Vitae Shares the New Song 'Rich Man'

Los Angeles based indie rock artist Opus Vitae is here today with a heavy mind but also a lot of hope for the future, with his contemplative new song "Rich Man." The track debuted by way of Variance Magazine, who praised the song's "brisk production with Vitae's buttery vocals."

"Rich Man" explores the meaning behind two words that are simple in etymology but triggering and complex in context of modern America. Banah, aka Opus Vitae, uses "Rich Man" to question the current state of affairs and to cope with life in quarantine. Ultimately though, Banah is seeking hope.

"'Rich Man' is a song of hope for the future. As the opening line says, the future is the power of love. Without exception, and despite any uncertainty that 'future' will be different, and it will be greater than the past. In a world where money and action talk, now we find ourselves in a time of pause; where these deeper questions have arisen. That is why this is a song of hope; for no matter what the question or state of the world (pandemic or not) we are forever becoming more, and forever better for it."

Photo credit: Sean Barclay

Much in the same vein as Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, Opus Vitae composes and records everything solo. As someone who places all the work on himself, Banah is a man of much contemplation and emotional discovery. In a similar discourse to Tame Impala, listeners can find themselves lost in the seemingly simple nuances that build into greater intricacies of the mind. Opus Vitae means "life's work," something Banah wants to capture and create all while living within the moment.

"Rich Man" follows the recent singles "Carry The Weight" and "Chasing Ducks." All three will be part of project to be released in two parts, as an LP and EP. Banah intends the autobiographical product to be a fluid narrative in which each song seeks to capture the emotion or feeling of a moment in time.

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Banah grew up the son of hippie parents struggled to find his own voice after the generation of rebellion and excess. Moving to Los Angeles, he's made a promise to find self-acceptance and empathy for others. In the fast-paced city of dreams, he finds peace through the daily practice of yoga and connecting with others on a visceral level through his music. He's been featured on Buzzbands, Consequence of Sound, and The Wild Honey Pie, as well as the LA radio stations KROQ, Alt 98.7, and KCRW.

