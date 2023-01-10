Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oozing Wound Share New Single 'Hypnic Jerk'

Oozing Wound Share New Single 'Hypnic Jerk'

Their new album will be released on January 27th.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Ahead of the release of new album We Cater To Cowards on January 27th, Chicago trio Oozing Wound have shared pummelling new single "Hypnic Jerk". Oozing Wound's self-deprecating humor here reveals something surprisingly honest lurking beneath the veneer of nihilistic detachment and noxious fumes.

"Hypnic Jerk" mirrors the incessant waves of bad news from the past few years in its relentless onslaught and churning groove, the band navigating the noise with inimitable skill.

Oozing Wound are both a subversive force in heavy music and key players in Chicago's vibrant DIY warehouse scene. Their albums gleefully defy categorisation, delighting in contradictions and delivered with self-aware humor that sets them apart from their peers. No one is safe from their scathing gaze, not even themselves.

Self-described as "a rock-band wolf in metal sheep's clothing", this disparity has brought accusations of the band "not taking this seriously" in the deeply serious business that is entertainment. Beneath the blunt-force of the trio's music lies a deep-set dedication to sonic experimentalism.

On We Cater To Cowards, Oozing Wound push their music further by turning metal into itself and with their scathing social observations they have produced an album that is devastatingly fierce and undeniably addictive.

Listen to the new single here:






Welsh Rockers The Now Releasing New Single The Devil Inside Me Photo
Welsh Rockers The Now Releasing New Single 'The Devil Inside Me'
The highly infectious and guitar-heavy hooks of four-piece band The Now were born in South Wales in 2018 after Shane Callaghan (Rhythm Guitar & Lead Vocals), Will Scott (Drums), Callum Bromage (Guitar & Vocals) and Jay Evans (Bass Guitar) met at a local jam night. Pre-save the new single now!
Crooks & Nannies Share Eponymous Final EP Single No Fun Photo
Crooks & Nannies Share Eponymous Final EP Single 'No Fun'
Crooks & Nannies, the West Philadelphia duo of Madel Rafter (they/them) & Sam Huntington (she/her), who ended 2022 supporting Rubblebucket, touring with  Lucy Dacus, and signing to Grand Jury, are back with the eponymous final single off of their EP, “No Fun.” The EP will include three exclusive and unreleased tracks.
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Embark on First Ever Residency Tour Photo
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Embark on First Ever Residency Tour
The tour follows last year's release of Coming Home: A Collection of Songs which features latest single and title track 'Coming Home,' a cover of Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again,” a new version of fan favorite “Hung the Moon,” and more. The duo will be playing three nights in each city with the exception of a special Valentine's Day show.
Chart-Topping Artist D4VD Announces The Root of It All Tour Photo
Chart-Topping Artist D4VD Announces 'The Root of It All' Tour
The newly announced tour follows a massively successful year for the burgeoning artist signed to Darkroom/Interscope Records. In 2022, d4vd released two highly acclaimed chart-climbing singles, the grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem “Romantic Homicide” and slow-building beachy ballad “Here With Me.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Maren Morris, Jim Parsons & More Join Leslie Jones Tribute ShowMaren Morris, Jim Parsons & More Join Leslie Jones Tribute Show
January 10, 2023

The show will include special appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall, Leanne Morgan and more. The house band will feature a group of players (including three ACM Instrumentalist of the Year winners) who all performed on Jordan’s 2021 debut album Company’s Comin’.
Kid Koala Shares New Single 'Once Upon A Time In The Northeast'Kid Koala Shares New Single 'Once Upon A Time In The Northeast'
January 10, 2023

The world renowned DJ, composer, and lifelong visual storyteller also known as Eric San recently announced his newest foray into the depths of “creating things to joyfully connect people”: an original double album soundtrack with built-in board game entitled Creatures Of The Late Afternoon. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More to Headline Bonaroo Music FestivalKendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More to Headline Bonaroo Music Festival
January 10, 2023

Highlights will include performances from Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, and more.
M83 Announces New Album 'Fantasy'M83 Announces New Album 'Fantasy'
January 10, 2023

M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, announces the details of his new forthcoming full-length album, FANTASY. M83 has shared the sweeping, transformative first cut “Oceans Niagara”. Accompanying the track is a video directed by his long-time creative collaborator, filmmaker (Knife + Heart, You And The Night) and brother Yann Gonzalez.
Photos: First Look at ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Film AdaptationPhotos: First Look at ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Film Adaptation
January 10, 2023

The film stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates, alongside Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume. Check out the new photos from the film now!
share