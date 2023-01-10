Oozing Wound Share New Single 'Hypnic Jerk'

Ahead of the release of new album We Cater To Cowards on January 27th, Chicago trio Oozing Wound have shared pummelling new single "Hypnic Jerk". Oozing Wound's self-deprecating humor here reveals something surprisingly honest lurking beneath the veneer of nihilistic detachment and noxious fumes.

"Hypnic Jerk" mirrors the incessant waves of bad news from the past few years in its relentless onslaught and churning groove, the band navigating the noise with inimitable skill.

Oozing Wound are both a subversive force in heavy music and key players in Chicago's vibrant DIY warehouse scene. Their albums gleefully defy categorisation, delighting in contradictions and delivered with self-aware humor that sets them apart from their peers. No one is safe from their scathing gaze, not even themselves.

Self-described as "a rock-band wolf in metal sheep's clothing", this disparity has brought accusations of the band "not taking this seriously" in the deeply serious business that is entertainment. Beneath the blunt-force of the trio's music lies a deep-set dedication to sonic experimentalism.

On We Cater To Cowards, Oozing Wound push their music further by turning metal into itself and with their scathing social observations they have produced an album that is devastatingly fierce and undeniably addictive.

Listen to the new single here: