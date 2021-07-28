'One Human' Single to Raise Funds for UNICEF

Artist and composer Graham Czach released the global collaborative project he conceived and brought to reality, "One Human", on July 16th, 2021 in honor of the UN Nelson Mandela International Day weekend. The recording features performances from Kris Myers (Umphrey's McGee), Juno award winner Alpha Yaya Diallo, Grammy award winner Dobet Gnahoré, Grammy award winner Al Walser, Greek superstar George Perris, New York City Opera soprano Tharanga Goonetilleke, and many more*.

The "One Human" project is an international initiative that seeks to foster global unity through music. The "One Human" song/video features 123 Artists from 110 Countries around the world. The proceeds raised through the release of the song and associated fundraiser will benefit UNICEF. "One Human" aims to spread a universal message of peace and solidarity, as well as help those in need by supporting UNICEF, the humanitarian organization working globally in over 190 countries and territories to save children's lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. UNICEF is working to slow the spread of COVID-19 and minimize its impact on children and communities worldwide.

"One Human" is a call, at a crucial time in history, for the international community to come together and rebuild relationships, diplomacy, and compassion. Through music, it tells the collective story that no matter what our differences are, we must all seek empathy and understanding for each other through the shared bond of co-existence and experiencing the human condition.

Czach specifically composed and arranged the song for a world orchestra. The One Human Orchestra features instruments from a myriad of cultures throughout history including Japanese Taiko drums, Indian sitar and santoor, West African djembe, Latin percussion, Scottish bagpipes, Arabic oud, European hurdy-gurdy and mandolin, as well as all the Western Classical instruments including trumpet, trombone, strings, and more. This is "world music" in the truest sense.

In June of 2020, during the height of the pandemic lockdowns and mass social unrest, Czach set out on a quest to gather contributions from as many countries of the world as possible. In the end, he was able to coordinate collaborations with 111 Vocalists/Artists from 110 countries and 17 Instrumentalists/Artists from 11 countries. The sound and feeling achieved with the building of the arrangement, instruments, and voices throughout the song is truly magical.

Czach explains the project, saying, "This song and video tell the story of all of us, and creates something special and unique in showing how we are so much stronger and better as a whole. By coming together as one, through compassion and the universal language of music, we can unite in a higher consciousness, as one people, to help solve our many crises in the world."

"One Human" is socially conscious universal message-driven music that tells the emotional story of the human condition while progressively blending genres of rock, pop, classical, jazz, and world music into an original sound all its own. It will fill you with inspiration, leave a chill running down your spine, and bring a tear to your eye. Czach adds, "Hopefully this song and video will make you think differently, feel a stir in your soul that inspires you to contribute to the UNICEF fundraiser to help children in need, and reach out to connect with your fellow human beings, regardless of who they are or where they come from. We all are one. One Human."

ONE HUMAN VOCALISTS - ARTIST LIST

110 Countries | 111 Vocalists/Artists

(alphabetical order by country - click on name for more information)

Andorra - Juli Barrero (representing the Espai de Musica Moderna school of music in Andorra)

Antigua and Barbuda - Shermain Jeremy (Miss World Talent 2004, Miss Antigua and Barbuda Queen 2002)

Argentina - Nadia Larcher (Argentine singer-songwriter)

Australia - Deline Briscoe (Yalanji songwoman and singer, member of Black Arm Band, an aboriginal group)

Austria - Nadine Beiler (Starmania 2007 winner and represented Austria in the Eurovision Song Contest 2011)

Bahamas - Javan Hunt (isinger-songwriter and actor in the Bahamas)

Bahrain - Ala Ghawas (Bahraini independent singer-songwriter, musician, & record producer)

Bangladesh - Topu (Bangladesh singer, actor, and artist)

Belgium - Lien Fournier (renowned coach, teacher, and founder of the VocalStudio School in Belgium)

Belize - Melonie Gillett (premier artist/singer-songwriter in Belize)

Bhutan - Kilu Music School (students Pema and Zumthe from the first Bhutan music school)

Bolivia - Claudia Arce Lemaitre (Bolivian actress, singer, and model, Miss Bolivia 2009)

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Davor Badrov (singer who won the 2011 "Music Oscar" for singer of the year)

Brazil - Luciano Antonio (world touring Brazilian guitarist, singer, and composer)

Brunei Darussalam - Neecia Majolly (GMA Awardee, IMEA Awards Winner, Founder-Trustee - Majolly Music Trust)

Burkina Faso - Mai Lingani (singer-songwriter, dancer, and National Grand Prize winner - Burkinabe Modern Song)

Cabo Verde - Fantcha (world renowned Cape Verdean singer)

Cambodia - Bonny B (legendary singer/harmonica player, Guinness World Record holder for harmonica)

Cameroon - Kareyce Fotso (2009 Jeux de la Francophonie contest silver medal winner)

Cameroon - Henri Dikongue (internationally acclaimed Cameroonian singer and guitarist)

Cayman Islands - Sea N' B (Chuck & Barrie Quappe - popular island music band in the Cayman Islands)

Chile - K-Bust (Universal Music artist and top Chilean artist)

China, Macau - Soler (Hong Kong-based rock duo originally from Macau - won a 2005 CRHK Music Award)

Colombia - Fatiniza ('Best Female Act' and 'Song of the Year' awards at the Bite My Music Global Awards 2012)

Costa Rica - Izmael Pacheco (Costa Rican singer-songwriter, composer, conductor, and pianist)

Côte d'Ivoire - Dobet Gnahore (2010 GRAMMY Award winner w/ India Arie)

Croatia - Dado Topic (lead singer and founder of 70's progressive rock band, Time)

Curaçao - Izaline Calister (2009 Edison Award winner and Dutch-Curacaoan singer-songwriter)

Cyprus - Constantinos Christoforou (platinum selling artist and multiple Eurovision Song Contest singer)

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Junior Bay (Congolese singer-songwriter)

Dominica - Exile One (Gordon Henderson - AFRICAR MUSIC AWARDS winner in the Ivory Coast, the National Meritorious award, Lime Lifetime Achievement, and the CIAO award Washington, among others)

Ecuador - Margarita Laso (prolific award-winning Ecuadorian singer, writer, and producer)

Estonia - Silver Sepp (accomplished Estonian singer-songwriter)

Ethiopia - Minyeshu (world renowned singer/actress/artist and collaborator)

Fiji - Elena Baravilala (singer-songwriter and Fiji Performing Rights Association Music Awards winner)

Finland - Sakke Wallenius (singer-songwriter and Finnish artist)

France - Tom Frager (chart topping singer-songwriter and 10x surf winner in Guadeloupe joining Team France)

France - Diklau (spoken word artist, and president of Jazz Out Prod)

French Polynesia - Florent Atem (GRAMMY-nominated guitarist, singer, songwriter and inventor of "Slide Picking")

Gabon - Jann Halexander (well-known composer, writer, actor, and music artist in Gabon)

Gambia - Yusupha Ngum (Gamspirit Music Award winner and Purely Gambian Entertainment award winner)

Germany - Marius-Antonin Fleck (independent German singer-songwriter)

Ghana - Sherifa Gunu (royal Ghanaian Africana award winning superstar artist, soul musician, and dancer)

Greece - George Perris (Universal Music artist and international Greek super star)

Greenland - Hans Peter Anthonsen (vocals and guitar for Greenland band, Pukuut)

Guatemala - Mercedes Escobar (2016 John Lennon Songwriting Contest finalist and indie singer-songwriter)

Guinea / Canada - Alpha Yaya Diallo (Guinean guitarist, singer, 2X Juno award winner)

Guinea-Bissau - Kimi Djabate (internationally touring Afro-beat/blues musician and human rights activist)

Guyana - Terry Gajraj (chutney-soca artist who was nominated for a 2015 International Soca & Chutney Award)

Honduras - Polache (musician & soccer player who wrote a song for the 2014 World Cup)

Hungary - Boggie (chart topping vocalist, songwriter, and finalist in the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest)

India - Silvia Fernandes (India recording artist and singer-songwriter)

Indonesia - Sandhy Sondoro (singer-songwriter who won the 2009 New Wave International Singing Contest)

Iraq / Canada - Nova Emad (Iraqi and Canadian artist and singer with Universal Music MENA)

Israel - Adam Ben Ezra (multi-instrumentalist, composer, and educator known for his Double Bass performances)

Italy - Enrico Nadai (popular Italian singer-songwriter and artist)

Japan - Rie fu (Japanese singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist)

Jordan / UK - Rania Kurdi (actress, singer, TV presenter and topped the Arab pop music charts)

Kenya - Eric Wainaina (2002 Kora Awards winner and 2007 Kisima Music Awards winner, international artist)

Laos - Sam Intharaphithak (singer, songwriter, producer, and composer winning multiple SEA Games awards)

Latvia - Katrina Bindere (independent singer-songwriter and finalist of the LTV Supernova 2020 Competition)

Liechtenstein - Al Walser (2020 GRAMMY winner and singer/artist/producer from Liechtenstein)

Lithuania - Rasa Kaušiūtė (singer, composer, and vocal teacher who appeared in Eurovision Song Contest 2004)

Luxembourg - Daniel Balthasar (one of the most prolific songwriters in Luxembourg and acclaimed singer)

Mongolia - Narandulam (International Long Song Singer Competition Grand Prize Winner)

Mongolia - Sosorbaram (Throat singer with the band Uulus, 2nd place in the Asia Folklore 2019 Competition)

Montenegro - Nina Žižić (singer and artist who represented Montenegro in 2013 Eurovision Song Contest)

Morocco - Hamid Bouchnak (Moroccan rai singer and internationally known artist)

Mozambique - Mingas (multiple award-winning singer including "Best Female Singer" by Radio Mozambique)

Myanmar - Graham (singer, actor, winner of 2003 Yangon City FM Award, and a judge on 2018 X Factor Myanmar)

Netherlands - Frank van Engelen (independent singer-songwriter)

Nicaragua - Ceshia Ubau (singer-songwriter in the iTunes Hot 100 LA)

Niger - Alhousseini Anivolla (Tuareg guitarist and singer and one of the great African blues masters)

Nigeria - Aramide (Nigerian Afro-soul singer-songwriter and multiple Headies and AFRIMA Music Awards winner)

Norway - Maria Spikkeland (Miriel) (independent Norwegian singer-songwriter)

Oman - Thanae Pachiyannaki (Omani-Greek singer-songwriter and founder of the Classical Music & Arts Institute)

Pakistan - Maaz Moeed (playback singer, songwriter, and 1999 Singing Competition Show of Pakistan TV winner)

Panama - Rafael Moreno (independent singer-songwriter, producer, and arranger)

Paraguay - India Guaraní (Giuli Mendizza, independent singer-songwriter and musical artist from Paraguay)

Peru - Karin Zielinski (composer, producer, singer, and International Film Festival of Punta del Este award winner)

Philippines - Joey Ayala (award-winning songwriter, former chairman - National Commission for Culture and the Arts)

Poland - Agnieszka Iwanska (International Competition of Jazz Vocalists in Zamosc, Poland 2nd place winner)

Puerto Rico - Marina Molina (singer, actress, and dancer who has won multiple talent competitions)

Republic of Moldova - Ana Everling (singer-songwriter who performed at the 2019 Chicago World Music Festival)

Republic of Macedonia - Andrijana Janevska (singer / composer - won the 2014 World Choir Competition)

Russia - Julia Samoylova (2013 runner-up of the Russian X Factor and 2018 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finalist)

Rwanda - Ben Kayiranga (singer-songwriter and recipient of the 2019 Medal of Honor of the Ile-de-France region)

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Skarpyon (Ragga Soca artist and award winner of the Vincy Mas Carnival)

Saudi Arabia - Waed (popular Saudi Arabian singer, entertainer, and entrepreneur in the Middle East)

Senegal - Cheikh Lô (legendary Senegalese musician awarded the 'Ordre National de Merite de Leon')

Sierra Leone - Emmerson Bockarie (Afropop singer and social justice activist)

Singapore - Jonathan Chua (actor, singer, and co-founder of the band The Sam Willows and Zendyll Records)

Sint Maarten - BettiV (singer and winner of the St. Maarten Children's Song Festival)

Spain - Aurora Guirado (singer-songwriter and musical artist in Spain)

Sri Lanka - Tharanga Goonetilleke (soprano opera singer, member of the New York City Opera, and winner of the 1998 Symphony Orchestra of Sri Lanka concerto vocal competition)

State of Palestine - Lina Sleibi (YouTube star who performed at the Dubai Opera in 2019)

Suriname - Conchita Leeflang (multi-lingual actress, model, singer, and platinum recording artist)

Sweden / Tanzania - SaRaha (multi-platinum Swedish-Tanzanian East African pop artist)

Switzerland - Serge Gauya (singer, artist, and record producer who won a 2008 Premio Estrella Music Award)

Thailand - John Rattanaveroj (actor and singer of the award-winning Thai band NUVO)

Togo - Lord Carlos (singer-songwriter and performer who won multiple Togo Hip Hop Awards)

Trinidad and Tobago - John Skweird (independent singer, songwriter, and sound engineer)

Turkey - Sibel Tüzün (singer, songwriter, and composer - represented Turkey in the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest)

Turks and Caicos - Csavi (hit singer-songwriter and producer that topped the Global Reggae Charts in 2017)

Uganda - Rachel Magoola (singer-songwriter, dancer, politician, and former member of Afrigo Band)

USA - Graham Czach (award winning music artist, activist, singer-songwriter, composer, and producer)

Uruguay - Max Capote (singer-songwriter nominated for a 2011 Latin GRAMMY Award for "Best New Artist")

Uzbekistan - Nasiba Abdullayeva (singer, actress, and artist of the people awarded the Uzbek Order of Merit)

Venezuela - Elizabeth Ayoub (singer and actress who performs in multiple languages)

Zambia - Yvonne Mwale (vocalist who has won the Ngoma Awards and Jahazi Jazz Competition)

Zimbabwe - Victor Kunonga (multi-platinum selling artist, film/music producer, and record label owner)

Bagpipes - Stuart Liddell (Scotland) (Gold Medal Award winning piper and won Glenfiddich Piping Championship)

French Horn - Richard Bissill (UK) (horn player, composer, arranger, and professor at the Guildhall School of Music)

Trumpet - Ingrid Jensen (Canada) (Juno Award winner, world renowned jazz trumpeter and professor)

Trombone - Luke Malewicz (Poland / USA) (Yahama artist, clinician, and member of the Chicago Jazz Orchestra)

Drums - Kris Myers (USA) (drummer of Umphrey's McGee)

Djembe - Bolokada Conde (Guinea) (master legendary drummer and one of the world's foremost djembefolas)

Taiko Drums - Yamato (Japan) (award winning international Taiko drum ensemble)

Acoustic Guitar - Alpha Yaya Diallo (Guinea / Canada) (guitarist, singer-songwriter, won two Juno Awards)

Acoustic & Elec. Guitar, Elec. & Synth Bass, Percussion - Graham Czach (USA) (composer, arranger, producer)

Mandolin - Alon Sariel (Israel) (accomplished international mandolinist, lutenist, and conductor)

Sitar - Sheema Mukherjee (India / UK) (composer and sitar prodigy with work featured at the 2012 Olympics)

Santoor - Abhay Sopori (India) (award winning composer and conductor featured at TEDx)

Violin 1 & 2 - Erica Carpenedo (Italy) (Italian violinist featured with multiple international symphonies)

Viola - Julie Pusch (USA) (accomplished LA-based composer, musician, actor, and teacher)

Cello - Katt Newlon (USA) (master cello player and teacher who has toured all over the world)

Double Bass, Oud - Adam Ben Ezra (Israel) (incomparable multi-instrumentalist and online sensation)

Hurdy-Gurdy - Matthias Loibner (Austria) (prize winning hurdy-gurdy prodigy and acclaimed composer)