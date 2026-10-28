On Air Fest Announces First Wave Lineup for 10th Anniversary Edition

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On Air Presents today announced the first wave of talent and programming for On Air Fest 2027, returning to Brooklyn February 23–25 for its landmark 10th edition. The three-day anniversary celebration will bring together creators, artists, industry leaders and audiences for live podcasts, conversations, performances, parties, and immersive experiences exploring the future of storytelling.

The initial lineup includes live tapings of Why Are You Like This with Megan Rapinoe, CNN's Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and 10% Happier with Dan Harris, alongside appearances by music critic Anthony Fantano and The Sam Sanders Show's Sam Sanders, plus a live taping of CNN's Engagement Party with Audie Cornish and Ari Shapiro, who exclusively previewed the new show at last year's On Air Fest. Spanning sports, journalism, music, culture and personal well-being, the first wave reflects the range of voices and ideas that have made On Air a gathering place for creators and audiences over the past decade.

The festival will also feature live tapings of WNYC's On The Media with Brooke Gladstone and Micah Loewinger and WXPN's World Café with Raina Douris, as well as appearances by One Song's Diallo Riddle and LUXXURY and Chameleon's Josh Dean. Leon Neyfakh and Sayre Quevedo will discuss narrative podcasting in a conversation centered on Death of an Artist and Reaching Out, while actor and comedian Connor Ratliff will host a main stage.

Ahead of the anniversary festival, On Air Presents hosted a Podcast Business Salon with Bloomberg at Ludlow House in New York City. An intimate preview to the Podcast Business Summit, the salon explored podcasting through the lens of a hitmaker. Bloomberg's Ashley Carman led a discussion with Jenna Weiss-Berman, interim Co-CEO for New York Public Radio / WNYC, Head of Podcasting at Paper Kite Productions and co-creator of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, and Leon Neyfakh, Co-Founder of Prologue Projects and co-creator of Slow Burn.

Under the theme '10 Years On…,' On Air Fest 2027 will revisit and remix the people, ideas and formats that have shaped its first decade while looking ahead to what comes next. Combining the spirit of an art institution and music festival with a creator-led approach, On Air brings podcasts, creators, audiences and brands together to experiment with what storytelling can become when it moves from the feed to the stage.

The festival begins Tuesday, February 23, with the Podcast Business Summit presented with Bloomberg at Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg. Hosted by Bloomberg reporter Ashley Carman, the invite-only daytime gathering will convene leaders across media, technology, advertising, publishing and podcasting.

That evening, the Ambies, The Podcast Academy's annual Awards for Excellence in Podcasting, returns to On Air for the second consecutive year at Arlo Williamsburg, directly across the street from Wythe Hotel. The awards will honor the year's most outstanding achievements in podcasting, bringing the community together to celebrate the shows, talent, and professionals shaping the medium.

On Wednesday, February 24, On Air Fest's public programming begins with a full day of industry and creative conversations, followed by the official festival party. Programming continues Thursday, February 25, with additional daytime sessions and a closing night of live shows, performances and more.

Each year, On Air Fest brings together more than 250 artists and storytellers working across audio, video, film, art, writing and music, welcoming more than 3,000 attendees. Previous participants have included Anderson Cooper, Malcolm Gladwell, Seth Meyers, Norah Jones, Wyclef Jean, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Audie Cornish, Jad Abumrad, Terry Gross, Francis Ford Coppola, Ira Glass and many more.

Talent, venues, programming, and additional anniversary initiatives will be announced in the coming months.

Event Details

On Air Fest 2027 takes place February 23–25 in Brooklyn, with the Podcast Business Summit and the Ambies on February 23, public programming beginning February 24, and the closing night on February 25.

Tickets for On Air Fest 2027 are available now, with General Admission, Premium, and VIP options available at 40% off Early Bird pricing through November 16th, at onairpresents.com.

About On Air Presents

On Air Presents is a hybrid creative studio and events company operating at the intersection of sound, story, and spectacle. The company creates content that lives beyond the feed — immersive, collaborative, digital and IRL. From its flagship festival, On Air Fest, to global pop-ups and omni-channel campaigns, On Air Presents transforms fleeting attention into memorable moments. Through On Air Studio, the company provides strategic and creative services for partners who want to move culture, not just follow it, including immersive experiences, live activations, and original branded content.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 12 Hrs 23 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone