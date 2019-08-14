Omar Akram Reveals New Album DESTINY

After a brief hiatus, Grammy-winning artist Omar Akram released his much anticipated album "Destiny" on Friday, June 9, under his recently launched label Twinbrook Entertainment. "Destiny" debuted today at #4 on the Amazon's Hot New Releases for New Age Music.

"Here I Am," the first single and accompanying video, featuring the album's only vocal track dropped on June 21, with vocals provided by legendary producer Walter Afanasieff, who also co-produced the album.

Akram celebrated with Afanasieff, family and friends yesterday evening at an exclusive, star-studded media and industry event, held at the Sofitel in Beverly Hills, that included a special performance by the artist. Guests included Amy Shi, CAA's David Dubinsky, Dustin Quick & Medi EM, Eric Darius, Good Morning LaLaLand's Jezlan Moyet, Kat Kramer, LA Weekly publisher Kevin Xu, E! founder Larry Namer, singer Summer Watson, Vivian B. (Miss California US Nation 2019), and many others.

"Working with Omar Akram was a pleasure! His insight into to who he is as an artist is rare in today's constantly compromising music industry. His talent as a pianist and composer were beyond my expectations. Bravo Omar!," says Afanasieff.

Akram comments, "I spent almost two years of my life working on Destiny, collaborating with some of the greatest producers, musicians and engineers. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and challenge myself artistically. I think it's my best work to date and I can't wait to share it with as many people as possible, and hopefully perform it live all over the world."

Co-produced by Afanasieff, "Destiny" features an eighty-piece symphony orchestra conducted by Shardad Rohani (Yanni: Live at the Acropolis). Akram has assembled some of the industry's best musicians and arrangers, including Steve Oliver, ( guitar, bass and arrangement), Ramon Stagnaro (guitar), Joel Taylor, (drums), Navid Kandelousi (violin) and Ramon Yslas (percussion). The album was mixed by four-time Grammy winner Dave Reitzas at the iconic Westlake Studios in Hollywood. The album cover was designed by award-winning photographic artist Glen Wexler.

"Destiny" is available now for purchase at Amazon, and other fine retailers, including Apple Music/iTunes and Spotify, as well as at the artist's online store.

Born in New York, Afghan-American Omar Akram grew up the son of a United Nations diplomat, living in France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, his ancestral home of Afghanistan. The artist's piano-driven, instrumental music elegantly defies borders and has played a crucial role in defining modern New Age and World music. His songs have millions of plays on YouTube, and his first two albums, Opal Fire (2002) and Free As a Bird (2004), hit the Top 15 on Billboard's New Age chart. In 2013, he became the first Afghan-American to win a Grammy Award with Echoes of Love. In 2013, he also released Daytime Dreamer, presenting an enchanting blend of World, New Age and electronica music that lures listeners with masterful musicianship and his well-traveled wisdom. His new album Destiny will be released on August 9, 2019.

