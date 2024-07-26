Jonah Kagen Shares New Single 'Matches'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jonah Kagen has shared his new single ‘Matches’ released via Arista Records/RCA. The single is accompanied by an official music video, depicting a young boy’s troubled past.



This guitar driven track explores a darker soundscape, guiding listeners through Jonah’s inner psyche. It’s a stripped back, yet powerful folk-rock number, adorned with thought-provoking lyrics and piercing hooks.

Jonah explains, “Matches” is the first of a set of songs that dive into some of the existential questions that weigh on me at this point in my life and their correlation to my constant search for purpose and identity. It’s about the destructive consequences of letting something small build into something detrimental.”



Jonah kicked off the year with his headline Save My Soul Tour, hitting cities across North America, including festival debuts at Shaky Knees Music Festival and SummerFest. He will be heading back on the road to support Chance Peña on The Ever-Shifting Continual Blossoming Tour, as well as various festival dates. Full tour dates are below.



Earlier this year, Jonah also shared his first single of the year ‘God Needs The Devil’, garnering over 8 million streams worldwide and landing on a series of editorial playlists, such as Spotify’s Folk Pop. The track acted as a promising follow up to his largely self-written and produced 2023 debut EP ‘The Roads’.

Upcoming Festivals & support dates to Chance Peña:

27th July - Wicker Park Fest - Wicker Park, IL

24th August - The Long Road Festival - Leicestershire

14th September - Sommo Festival - Cavendish, Prince Edward Island, Canada

17th September - AMERICANAFEST - Nashville, TN

11th October - Austin City Limits Musical Festival - Weekend 2 - Austin, TX

14th October - New Century Hall – Manchester*

15th October - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – London*

16th October - Alhambra – Paris – France*



*opening for Chance Peña

About Jonah Kagen

Embodying contrast, Savannah GA native Jonah Kagen approaches the guitar with the instinctual know-how of a virtuoso, but also pens lyrics that are both deeply personal and universally relatable, making them instant festival singalongs much like his influences before him, Townes Van Zandt, Jason Isbell, Andy Mckee. At just 24 years old, Jonah Kagen has already cut impressive figures with over 250 million global streams on the heels of his largely self-written and produced critically acclaimed debut EP ‘The Roads’ and recent single ‘God Needs The Devil’. Much of Jonah’s musical inspiration draws not only from the people around him, but nature as well, which he’ll have no shortage of as he heads out to perform at various festivals this summer and opening for Chance Peña this autumn, followed by a stop at Nashville’s storied Americanafest. The exploring won’t stop there, as he’ll immediately move into his newly acquired Airstream, which serves as both home and studio, to continue finding inspiration in the world around him. An exciting new voice bringing undeniable energy and sincerity through his multifaceted sound, Jonah Kagen is one to watch.

Photo Credit: David Od

