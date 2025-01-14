Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, & More Join Governors Ball 2025 Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following widespread critical acclaim last year, New York’s premier music festival, Governors Ball, has unveiled its 2025 lineup.

The festival will make its highly anticipated return to the iconic Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens on June 6-8, once again aligning with New York’s Music Month. This year's lineup includes headlining performances from genre-defying festival alumni Tyler, The Creator, breakout popstar Olivia Rodrigo, and Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated Irish singer-songwriter Hozier. The lineup also includes Benson Boone, Feid, Glass Animals, Conan Gray, Mt. Joy, Mk.Gee, Clairo, The Backseat Lovers, Young Miko, and much more.

Celebrating 15 years and staged for the third time at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Gov Ball will kick off summer in the city with 3 days of performances from over 60 bands across 3 stages. The festival site is less than 30 minutes by train from any of the Five Boroughs with the 7 Train and the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) taking fans directly to Flushing Meadows Corona Park!

The festival will once again feature some of the city’s top local, gourmet food offerings including fan favorites from around Queens, plus a beverage program suitable for beating the New York summer heat. Fun and engaging fan experiences, photo opportunities and more will abound at every corner of the iconic New York City park. Vendors, activations and additional programming to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale happening THIS Thursday, 1/16 from 10am - 11am ET. This is the ONLY WAY to guarantee getting your tickets at the lowest price. Sign up here for a presale passcode to secure your spot at Gov Ball 2025. All ticket prices will increase on Thursday at 11am ET when the Public On-Sale begins. Ticket prices are all-inclusive with no fees on top.

This year, Gov Ball is pleased to announce the PIT VIEWING 3-day and 1-day ticket types. This ticket offers the same amenities as VIP but includes an exclusive viewing area at all 3 stages just in front of VIP viewing. There is no better view available! Returning premium ticket types this year include GA+, VIP and Cabanas for both 1 and 3 days.

Layaway Plans are also available on all ticket types starting at $25 down. Also, local Queens residents (11368, 11355, 11375, and 11367 zip codes) are eligible for a 15% discount on tickets. For more information on all ticket types and layaway plans, please visit www.GovBall.com.

In 2025, the Gov Ball Gives Back program will continue working directly with local and national non-profits, as well as the cultural organizations within Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Gov Ball will continue to ensure these important causes and institutions get the support they need to further their missions. This year’s national and regional partnerships include Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Chhaya, Elmhurst Corona Resource Collaborative (ECRC), Headcount, Everytown for Gun Safety, Planned Parenthood, This Must be The Place, Be The Match: National Marrow Donor Program and Music Forward Foundation.

The festival benefits for Parks and Flushing Meadows Corona Park Cultural Organizations include: capital improvements to Flushing Meadows Corona Park including 20,000 square feet of sod and additional asphalt installations to improve accessibility, as well as the rental of the Queens Theatre, Queens Museum and New York Hall of Science for the duration of the festival to ensure no lost revenue opportunities. Gov Ball 2024 contributed $127.8 Million to New York City’s economy, including more than $7.1 Million in tax revenue to the region. Gov Ball is also committed to sustainability efforts including programs like free water stations, waste diversion, a reusable cup program replacing single-use plastics on site, the Rock & Recycle program incentivizing fans to recycle on-site, and introducing composting this year.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid/Getty Images for Netflix

