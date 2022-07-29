Olivia Lunny Collaborates With Bhad Bhabie On New Single 'VIBE CHECK'

Canadian singer/songwriter sensation Olivia Lunny has released her confident new single, "VIBE CHECK," in collaboration with internationally-renowned Bhad Bhabie, available to stream globally today via Infinity & Recordings (Universal Music Canada / Virgin Music). Building on the momentum from her 2021 self-titled debut album, "VIBE CHECK" is Olivia Lunny's first ever collaboration on an original song.

Previously partnering with world-famous artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty and Ty Dolla $ign, Bhad Bhabie brings her unapologetic energy to "VIBE CHECK" for an undeniably empowering single, set to become a summer hit.

"VIBE CHECK" brings seductive beats and lyricism, emanating a confident and infectious energy that is dancefloor-ready.

LISTEN TO "VIBE CHECK" WITH BHAD BHABIE HERE

On the new single, Olivia Lunny shares, "'VIBE CHECK' came together so organically. I was messing around in the studio with my long-time collaborator (AJ) and we found ourselves deep into Google searching 'Gen Z slang.' We laughed for way too long before stumbling upon the term 'vibe check.' All jokes aside, that simple phrase ended up inspiring an effortless flow of creativity and a full song within 3 hours.

"Listening back to our demo from the day, we both heard room for a feature. The nature of vibe check is empowering and sexy so it felt very fitting to collaborate with an artist like Bhad Bhabie. Her individuality, and undeniable confidence is exactly what this song stands for. I'm beyond excited as this is my very first collaboration on an original song."

As Olivia Lunny continues to steadily build on her success, it's apparent that the electronic-pop princess is destined for stardom.