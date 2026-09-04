Old Man Canyon to Release New Album OPAL, Shares Title Track

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Vancouver psych-pop singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Jett Pace, known as Old Man Canyon, has officially announced his new full-length record, Opal, arriving January 22, 2027, via Nettwerk Music Group. Accompanying the announcement is the release of the title track, 'Opal,' along with its official music video.

Written, performed, and recorded entirely by Pace, the eight-track album is a kaleidoscopic, synth-soaked dive into the inevitability of change and self-reflection in a rapidly shifting world. Powered by analog synths and Pace's signature dreamy vocals, Opal captures the tension between societal chaos and personal transformation.

'In a world where there's so much chaos, how do we fit in as human beings?' asks Pace. 'Everything we've been taught as a society is being challenged in some way. An opal is a stone that contains all colors—whatever perspective you're looking at it from, it will always be different. It's a beautiful metaphor for us as human beings and the multitudes within us.'

The title track and lead single 'Opal' serves as an invitation to look inward, exploring how our experience of the outer world reflects our internal landscape. The music video brings this atmospheric theme to life, capturing the song's meditation on self-discovery and curiosity.

Across Opal, Pace tackles modern existential friction head-on. Opal features his three previously released singles: the pulsating synth hypnotizer '

,' a krautrock-tinged critique of social media and the toxic cycle of online self-comparison, ',' and the bass-driven '.'

Since his 2012 debut, Old Man Canyon has quietly built a dedicated global following. His breakout 2014 single 'Phantoms & Friends' has accumulated over 40 million Spotify streams, setting the stage for celebrated projects including Delirium (2016), A Grand Facade (2018), and the

EP (2023).

The single and music video for 'Opal' are available today on all major streaming platforms. The full album Opal drops everywhere on January 22.

About Old Man Canyon

Old Man Canyon is the ambient, mind-bending psych-pop project of Vancouver-based musician Jett Pace. Known for crafting immersive sonic landscapes entirely on his own, Pace blends analog synths, organic instrumentation, and reflective songwriting to navigate the complexities of modern human experience.

Tracklist

24hrs A Day

When I Compare

See Through

Opal

Figure It Out

More than Meets the Eye

So Close Yet So Far Away

Shapeshifter

Tour Dates 2026

Oct 2 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

Nov 21 - Capital Ballroom - Victoria, BC

Photo Credit: Cody Briggs



Photo Credit: Cody Briggs

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