Old Crow Medicine Show Announce 15th Annual New Year's Eve Show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

GRAMMY Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show have announced their return to the famed Ryman Auditorium stage in Nashville for their 15th annual New Year's Eve show on December 31. Tickets are on sale this Friday, July 22, with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, July 19 at 10:00 am.

"I'm over the moon about this year's New Year's bash at the Ryman," shared Ketch Secor. "After 14 consecutive seasons of ringing in the new year from the stage of the world-renowned Mother Church of Country Music, our band has figured out a few secrets to throwing a great party in Downtown Nashville. Every year proves to be something bigger and better and even as we close in on our second decade of year-end Ryman performances, we're still humbled every time we set foot in the place. It's just plain holy ground. What better place to start anew at the stroke of midnight, January 1?"

Earlier this spring, Old Crow Medicine Show released their seventh studio album Paint This Town, which just hit #1 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart, earning the band's 10th career #1.

The album also debuted at the top of Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart, passing Steep Canyon Rangers for the most #1s in the chart's history. Paint This Town has garnered widespread acclaim from press including Associated Press, Consequence, SPIN, Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Bandcamp, Garden & Gun and more, with many calling it their best release to date.

The band recently sat down with NPR's World Cafe, guitarist Mike Harris shared insight into his gear for Premier Guitar's Rig Rundown, and drummer Jerry Pentecost talked about the importance of honoring DeFord Bailey for WNXP's Free Samples.

Additionally, Old Crow Medicine Show was recently announced to appear in the anticipated second season of CMT Campfire Sessions, set to air on August 5.

Paint This Town was recorded in the band's own East Nashville-based Hartland Studio and co-produced with Matt Ross-Spang (John Prine, Jason Isbell).

Old Crow Medicine Show is currently on the road for a coast to coast tour in support of Paint This Town. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Old Crow Medicine Show 2022 Tour Dates

July 18 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo

July 20 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

July 22 - Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

July 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

July 24 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 29 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 30 - Floyd, VA @ Floydfest

August 5 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

August 7 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival

August 13 - French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

August 26 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooke Amphitheatre

August 27 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

August 28 - Jay, VT @ Stateside Amphitheater

September 4 - Villa Grove, CO @ Seven Peaks Festival

September 9 - Richmond, VA @ Maymont

September 10 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

September 16 - Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Ranch

September 22 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

September 23 - North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

September 24 - New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

September 30 - St. Cloud, MN @ Paramount Center for the Arts

October 1 - Minot, ND @ Norsk Hostfest

October 7 - Germantown, TN @ Duncan-Williams Performance Hall

October 9 - Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival

October 14 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 15 - Apopka, FL @ Apopka Amphitheater

October 18 - Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

November 12 - Highlands, NC @ Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park

December 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium