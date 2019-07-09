Ohana Bam Releases New Single SOLD SEPARATE

Chicago-born rapper Ohana Bam has announced the release of a fresh single "Sold Separate," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The song features an upbeat rhythm accompanied by vibrant lyrics, easily solidifying its position as a summer staple and Ohana as an artist that should be in everyone's playlist. Formerly known as BK Bambino, the Chicago native is no rookie when it comes to delivering powerful sounds.

"I definitely see myself being from Chicago, but my sound isn't Chicago. It isn't confined by that box. It's a blend of different things - something else entirely. I'm just trying to be really creative and make people have fun again."

The highly anticipated release showcases his success at penmanship, credited as the writer of the theme song for Budweiser's upcoming campaign for English League Soccer and being featured on the official Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw soundtrack. The rapper's "We Want It" is also featured in the Madden NFL 19 official trailer, in addition to "All Roads Lead Home" in the NHL 19 official trailer, hinting at the true scope of his talent.

"It's kind of funny how I came up with "Sold Separate". I flipped the childhood song, 'Dem Bones' that goes 'Leg bone connected to your knee bone, & my knee bone connected to my thigh bone.' I wanted the song to give you that same catchy vibe over an up-tempo beat while listing every expensive thing I had to buy separately. This is my summer anthem for sure."

The track precedes a 5-track EP set to debut this fall, which follows his Tree Up project hailed by Complex, writing "Bam's versatility is his biggest strength, and evident throughout this entire project."

Featured by Rolling Stone in their 10 Artists You Need to Know, Ohana Bam has been recognized for his evolution as an artist, only complemented by his latest release "Sold Separate."





