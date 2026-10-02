Lithe Releases New Solo Single 'Leaning'

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Australia-based producer, singer, songwriter, and rapper Lithe has released a new single titled 'Leaning,' available now. The track arrives alongside an official music video directed by Salty, whose previous credits include work with Wiz Khalifa and Trippie Redd.

'Leaning' follows the momentum of Lithe's recent releases 'St. Tropez,' featuring Loe Shimmy, and 'Making Promises.' Fresh off a 2026 ARIA Award nomination for Song of the Year, 'Leaning' continues to spotlight Lithe's distinct artist-producer world ahead of his next full-length statement, an anticipated album due later this year.

After linking up with Loe Shimmy on 'St. Tropez,' Lithe steps back into the spotlight on 'Leaning,' delivering the atmospheric, self-produced melodies that have become his signature. The accompanying video sharpens the visual identity he has been building all year.

Lithe has captivated fans around the world with a moody, genre-bending blend of hip-hop, trap, and ambient R&B, fusing hypnotic beats and earnest, emotive lyrics into his own one-of-a-kind sound. Lithe exploded into the mainstream with his viral hit, 'Fall Back,' which proved inescapable on social media throughout 2024, entering the Spotify Global 50/Viral 50 in over 100 countries and shooting to #1 on Instagram Reels, with the sound also being used over 2M times on TikTok. The track, which has amassed over 388M Spotify streams to date, soon hit singles charts around the world – including the top 40 on Billboard's 'Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs' – while earning ARIA Platinum certification and ARIA Music Award nominations for 'Song of the Year' and 'Best Hip Hop/Rap Release' in his home country of Australia.

Lithe took another giant step forward with 2025's Lost In Euphoria EP and self-produced debut album, Euphoria, highlighted by hit collaborations including 'For What,' featuring Cash Cobain, and 'Cannonball,' featuring Don Toliver, the latter joined by an official music video now with over 16M views to date. 2026 saw the premiere of 'Jezebel,' earning acclaim from Vibe as one of '50 Hip-Hop And R&B Releases You Need On Your Playlist.'

In addition to his evolving recorded output, Lithe has established himself as a live performer with sold-out headline runs in Australia and North America, top-billed festival sets, and support runs alongside Lil Tjay and 070 Shake. 'Leaning' now sees this gifted young star moving forward once again, building upon the limitless potential of his distinct Signature Sound and style.

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