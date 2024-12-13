Offset Drops Hypnotic New Single 'Swing My Way'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum superstar Offset drops his hypnotic new single, “Swing My Way,” ahead of his birthday out now via Motown Records.

The new release arrives hot on the heels of Offset’s surprise Juice WRLD collab “Celebration” — from the late legend’s final posthumous album The Party Never Ends — and just ahead of Nouveau’s Winter Wonderland Experience with Offset. The event is a toy/gift giveaway and community holiday celebration for Atlanta families in need taking place at The Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA, on Monday, December 16. Info HERE. Offset is partnering with the owner of Nouveau Bar, Ebony Austin. Together they’ll provide gifts for over 2,500 families in need from their holiday wish lists which includes toys, electronics, covering bills including rent/utilities, and they’ll provide resources for financial stability heading into the new year.

“Swing My Way” is a song-length flex executed as only Offset could do it, weaving together his workmanlike flow, unpredictable adlibs, and fantastical visions of opulence. He lets out the lingo over a low-slung groove produced by Turbo (Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Baby) complete with chiming keys and blown bass. “Baby, I’m not one of them / I‘m really one of the ones,” he states.

Prior to “Swing My Way,” Offset tapped Gunna for his June single “Style Rare” — watch the music video co-directed by Offset himself HERE — inspiring The Source to shout out the “new summer heat,” Hypebeast to praise the “rock solid duo,” and Rolling Stone to write that “flexing comes easy for Offset and Gunna.” The summer single was in fact the style-minded rap titans’ second major collaboration of 2024, following Gunna’s rapidly rising “prada dem” featuring Offset — watch HERE.

Earlier this year, Offset packed venues coast-to-coast on the SET IT OFF Tour, building on the success of his 2023 album, SET IT OFF, which launched within the top 5 of the Billboard 200, bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and has tallied hundreds of millions of streams. With highlights like “BLAME IT ON SET,” not to mention guest star turns by the likes of Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe, the album earned widespread acclaim. Beyond plugs and features from Associated Press, GQ, and more, Variety noted, “SET IT OFF shows major artistic growth for the Atlanta rapper and sets a new course for him as a solo artist.” Stay tuned as he continues on that rare path.

ABOUT OFFSET

Praised for his blistering flows, pummeling anthems, and theatrical showmanship, Offset is one of the most influential GRAMMY-nominated rap icons from the South. He reaffirms that status with SET IT OFF, a sophomore solo album that's dynamic yet deeply personal. Checking in at 21 songs, it's Offset in all his thematic and stylistic multitudes. For the critically acclaimed smooth Don Tolliver assisted “WORTH IT” which the duo performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Offset flexes his diversity as an artist willing to experiment. But beneath the dripped-out machismo, there's an evolving father of five learning to reckon with the man he's becoming.

Oscillating between invincibility and vulnerability, SET IT OFF is just the latest step in a musical and personal evolution that creates both artistic gems and personal catharsis. As part of the supergroup Migos, Offset became a force in pop culture, with songs like "Bad and Boujee" and albums like Culture cementing him as a legend in the making. As he helped re-popularize the triplet rhythm and collected over 40 platinum plaques as part of the trio, Offset later cultivated a reputation as a legend in his own right. He had standout guest verses on Kodak Black's "Zeze" and Tyga's "Taste" which is Diamond certified. In 2019, he reinforced his solo career with Father of Four, which included the 3x platinum hit record “Clout”. Now, Offset is racing from the man he was to the man he’s supposed to be resolute, reflective, and relentlessly energetic. His influence transcends music into fashion from gracing runways and designing his own merch and film appearing in shows like NCIS Los Angeles and Baby Shark. To date Offset has amassed over 2 billion streams as a solo artist in the U.S. alone.

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey

Comments