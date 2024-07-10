Odie Leigh Releases New Song Ahead of Debut Album Coming Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Orleans-bred, Detroit-based singer-songwriter Odie Leigh releases her infectious debut album this Friday with new song and companion video "Already (On My Mind)" out today.

"'Already (On My Mind)' is a reflection on the beginning of a relationship and the confusion that comes with it, I wanted the verses and chorus to almost feel like different songs," says Odie Leigh. "We kept the verses simple and driving to reflect the groundedness of being with another person and feeling secure and made the choruses lofty and vibrant to capture the feeling of the spiraling uncertainty that comes with a new relationship.

"Also, I tried to sneak as much trumpet into this album as I could. There are a couple of songs that we recorded trumpet on but ended up taking it out and thankfully this isn’t one of them. I knew from the beginning that I wanted this track to feel full and fun and welcoming, and I think we accomplished that exactly."

On Carrier Pigeon, Odie says: “Standing in a bar in the French Quarter and dressed up like a clown, I invited the tourist I met the night before to come home with me. 'We’ve had a great night and I don’t want to spoil it,' he said, 'sometimes I try to get too much out of a good thing.'

"I agreed with him, our one evening had already turned into two and the rational thing to do would be to spend the rest of our Halloween weekend with friends, not a stranger from out of town. Fortunately, I am not always rational. The stranger stuck around.

"I wrote 'A Good Thing' the next day and the rest of the album in the year that followed. This whole project is just a play-by-play of me falling in Love.

"Songwriting has always been a means for me to get my thoughts out about real people and situations, and it’s scary how they then get to hear my raw, heat-of-the-moment thoughts about them later on. I’ll be writing all the things I wish I could say to a particular person and thinking 'I might as well just be throwing a message in a bottle into the ocean.' This album really reflects that concept. Every song is a specific moment, a captured feeling, something that needed to be said. It's called 'Carrier Pigeon' because this album is the means of delivery.

"I’ve learned that happy songs are scarier to talk about than sad ones. Sadness is something to be fixed, happiness is something that can be taken away.”

Carrier Pigeon (Mom + Pop) was produced by producer/musician/engineer Derek Ted and Odie Leigh, and its release has been heralded since January with the memorable singles: "My Name On A T-Shirt," "Conversation Starter," “Either Way” and “No Doubt.” To celebrate the album's release, Odie Leigh will continue her “Carrier Pigeon Tour” featuring an extensive run of headline shows this summer and fall highlighted by appearances in the UK as well as stops in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and more. She will also be performing at this year's Outside Lands in San Francisco, CA —see full routing below.

Tracklist:

A Good Thing

Already (On My Mind)

Party Trick

Conversation Starter

No Doubt

Finer Things

Either Way

Common Denominator

Idiom

My Name on A T-Shirt

ODIE LEIGH - TOUR 2024

JULY

26 - 28 - Calgary, Canada - Calgary Folk Music Festival

AUGUST

4 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival *

9 – San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands *

24 – Edinburgh, UK – La Belle Angele

29-9/1 – Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival *

30 – Birmingham, UK – Moseley Folk Festival *

SEPTEMBER

4 – London, UK – Omeara

19 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

20 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

21 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

24 - Sante Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

28 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

30 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

OCTOBER

1 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

3 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

5 - Des Moines, IA - xBK

6 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

8 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

10 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indianapolis

11 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

12 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall

13 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

NOVEMBER

4 - Detroit, MI - El Club

5 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

6 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

8 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

9 - Portland, ME Portland House of Music

10 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

12 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

13 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

15 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall

16 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

17 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

19 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

20 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

22 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

24 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Music Hall

DECEMBER

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

4 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Solana Beach

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl on Granville

13 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

14 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

15 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

* Festival Performance

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

