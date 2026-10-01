Odette Shares New Single and Video for 'Don't'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sydney-based singer-songwriter Odette has released a new single and video for 'Don't,' the latest preview of her third album Blink, out November 6 via Beloved Records.

Odette writes songs that feel like close-quarters confessions: soulful, sharp, and unafraid of honest reflection. On Blink, she sings candidly about the human experience and what it means to become aware of the world around you. Produced with Kiah Gossner, the album sessions began in 2022, which was the start of Odette's recovery from a particularly volatile time in her life and served as a way to transmute her immense overwhelm into something beautiful and healing.

The track shifts through crescendoing strings, keys and percussion, all matched with confessional lyricism that lives in enduring hope.

'Don't' is for someone who used to be very close to my heart. I've been hesitant to write a song for them because I still feel very ashamed about that time in my life,' Odette says. 'I was a very volatile, scared and controlling person for many years in this friendship. I didn't want anyone to leave me alone with how I was feeling, and I was also experiencing intermittent psychosis and delusions, and because of that, I became someone who caused a lot of harm to people I deeply love and care about.'

'Don't' follows 'AAAH!' – a sharp soulful piano-led cry to the universe – and 'Watch Me Go,' an arresting spoken word undressing of a non-committal partner. On each track, she basks in catharsis over baroque pop and jazz-rnb inspired production. With Blink, Odette is never afraid to hold the mirror against herself and the result is an ethereal, gritty, cosmopolitan confessional.

Tracklist

1. Godsink

2. Are You Really Having Fun?

3. Watch Me Go

4. Gills

5. Cocaine Zoetrope

6. Cold Interim

7. Reverence

8. I Hate

9. Susie

10. Don't

11. Seahorses

12. Heaven Help Me

13. AAAH!

14. Blink

About Odette

Anchored by piano-led balladry and her unmistakable spoken-word cadence, Odette straddles tenderness with bite. Odette's songwriting approach is strengthened by her unique sense of curiosity and openness, expressing vulnerability with unapologetic self-assurance, made all the more exceptional with Platinum and Gold Certified singles and ARIA Award nominations to her name.

Born in Bath, England and raised in Sydney, Australia, Odette grew up with her parents' patchwork, eclectic tastes. From her mother's love of pop and dance music driven by her South African Ximba ancestry, to her father's pomme-punk, skater-boy nonsense, she grew up surrounded by music, and fell in love with its power to help the self endure difficult moments. Releasing her debut album To a Stranger, which paved the way for her follow up Herald, Odette has consistently carved a lane of her own, with her blend of powerful, tongue-in-cheek, spoken-word poetry.

Photo Credit: Carl Os | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Carl Os | Download Hi-Res

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 12 Hrs 44 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me