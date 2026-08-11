Charlotte Dickson Releases New Single "Nervous" Ahead of COLLATERAL DAMAGE

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Charlotte Dickson has released a new single titled NERVOUS, offering another preview of her forthcoming debut album COLLATERAL DAMAGE, due out via Blue Elan Records. The song examines how personal struggles with mental health can complicate trust and connection in a relationship, turning reassurance into fear and closeness into doubt.

COLLATERAL DAMAGE is set for release October 16 via Blue Elan Records.

'Nervous' explores what happens when personal struggles begin to affect the way we experience love. The song examines how struggles with mental health can quietly seep into love and connection, turning reassurance into fear and closeness into doubt. Rather than treating those feelings as something easily resolved, Dickson captures the uncertainty that can take hold when you want to trust someone but your own thoughts keep getting in the way.

The track fits naturally into the world of COLLATERAL DAMAGE, an album built around the parts of relationships that are often harder to talk about: betrayal, emotional distance, resentment, anxiety, attachment and the fallout that remains when things don't end cleanly.

Dickson's songwriting comes from a personal place. Music became an outlet for her as she grew up, eventually becoming a way to process emotions and document experiences, both good and difficult. On COLLATERAL DAMAGE, she turns those experiences into songs that aren't simply about heartbreak, but about the complicated emotions that can surround it.

'Nervous' follows the previously released 'What Once Was Mine' and 'Happy For Now.' 'What Once Was Mine' confronts the realization that someone you loved was emotionally elsewhere, while 'Happy For Now' explores betrayal and the uneasy combination of lingering love, resentment and the hope that karma eventually catches up. 'Casualty,' another song from the album, traces a relationship that begins like a fairytale before slowly coming apart through emotional repression and silence.

Together, the songs reveal the idea behind Collateral Damage: sometimes people find themselves dealing with the consequences of circumstances they never intended or chose, and there isn't always a neat ending waiting on the other side.

'COLLATERAL DAMAGE is a collection of all of the songs I've written as proof to me that even unintended destruction leaves a story worth telling,' explains Dickson. 'Although the hardest wounds came from battles I never chose to fight, there can be beauty in creating something meaningful out of things that are out of your control.'

Inspired by Lola Young, Ethel Cain and Maggie Lindemann, Dickson works in an alternative pop space shaped by direct lyrics and personal storytelling. With COLLATERAL DAMAGE, she gives those experiences a place to live, one song at a time.

NERVOUS follows the previously released tracks WHAT ONCE WAS MINE and HAPPY FOR NOW, both drawn from COLLATERAL DAMAGE. According to Dickson, the album was built from songs written as proof that even unintended destruction leaves a story worth telling, with material also touching on betrayal, emotional distance and attachment. Dickson has cited Lola Young, Ethel Cain and Maggie Lindemann as influences on her alternative pop sound.

Photo Credit: Kimberly Fongheiser



Photo Credit: Kimberly Fongheiser

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