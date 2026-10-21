October London Releases 'Body Talk' Music Video From LOVE ME FOR ME

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R&B singer-songwriter October London continues to spotlight his latest studio album, Love Me For Me, with the release of the official music video for 'Body Talk,' out via Death Row Records/gamma.

The visual opens with October being swarmed by adoring fans, until his love interest grows tired of sharing the star and steals him away for some much-needed alone time. Weaving steamy moments between the pair with full-band performance scenes, the video captures the chemistry and sensuality at the heart of the track, offering a glimpse into October's world both on and off the stage. Paired with rich instrumentation and his effortlessly smooth vocals, 'Body Talk' brings a contemporary edge to the timeless spirit of classic soul and R&B.

Produced in full by Snoop Dogg and Soopafly, Love Me For Me marks another chapter in October's evolution as an artist. The 10-track album draws from the foundations of soul and R&B, pairing organic arrangements and emotive storytelling with a modern sensibility. 'Body Talk' joins standouts 'Silent Treatment' and 'Your Girl' on a project that highlights London's versatility and deep connection to the genre.

The release follows a milestone run for London, who recently earned his fourth No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart with 'Silent Treatment' joining previous chart-toppers 'Touch on Me,' 'Back to Your Place,' and 'Mulholland Drive.' His single 'Make Me Wanna' was also featured on Barack Obama's 2026 Summer Playlist, further expanding his reach. Earlier this year, London paid tribute to the legendary Roberta Flack with a performance at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards and earned a nomination for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the 2026 BET Awards.

Through his work with Death Row Records, London continues to bridge classic soul influences with contemporary R&B, bringing the genre's rich musical heritage to a new generation.

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