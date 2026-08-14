October London Releases New Album LOVE ME FOR ME

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October London has released his new album LOVE ME FOR ME via Death Row Records/gamma, arriving alongside an official music video for the focus track BODY TALK. The 10-track project was produced entirely by Snoop Dogg and Soopafly and explores themes of love, vulnerability, commitment, and self-discovery.

Produced entirely by Snoop Dogg and Soopafly, Love Me For Me marks a new chapter for October, bringing together the timeless soul and warmth that have become synonymous with his sound with a more intimate exploration of love, vulnerability, commitment, and self-discovery. Across 10 tracks, October delivers a deeply soulful body of work rooted in rich storytelling, lush instrumentation, and his unmistakably smooth vocals.

The album features previously released singles 'Your Girl' and Top 10 Radio Charting 'Silent Treatment,' offering a first glimpse into the world of Love Me For Me. Throughout the project, October explores the many sides of love and relationships, from desire and intimacy to devotion and the complexities of finding and accepting love on your own terms.

The release arrives following a major run for October, who has continued to establish himself as one of contemporary R&B's most distinctive voices. His acclaimed sophomore album, October Nights, debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart, building on the success of his debut album, The Rebirth of Marvin.

October recently earned his third career No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart with 'Touch on Me,' following previous chart-topping singles 'Back to Your Place' and 'Mulholland Drive.' His music has also continued to resonate far beyond the charts, with 'Make Me Wanna' earning a major cultural co-sign after being selected for Barack Obama's 2026 Summer Playlist. Originally featured on The Rebirth of Marvin, the track has amassed more than 15.3 million streams across platforms and 3.8 million YouTube views.

Earlier this year, October performed at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards as part of the star-studded tribute to legendary singer-songwriter Roberta Flack and received a nomination for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the 2026 BET Awards, further solidifying his standing among R&B's leading voices.

With Love Me For Me, October London continues to expand the world he has built around his music, creating a project that feels rooted in the tradition of classic R&B while remaining entirely his own. At its core, the album is a celebration of love in all its forms and a reminder that vulnerability can be its own form of strength.

Tracklist

1. My Favorite Song

2. Love Me For Me

3. Silent Treatment

4. Hooked

5. Like A Canvas

6. Family Ties

7. Body Talk

8. Love in the Rain ft.

9. Dance and Mingle

10. Pencil Me in

Album Art By: Chris Enriquez

LOVE ME FOR ME follows October London's sophomore album OCTOBER NIGHTS, which debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart, and his debut album THE REBIRTH OF MARVIN. He recently earned his third career No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart with Touch on Me, and performed at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards as part of a tribute to Roberta Flack.

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