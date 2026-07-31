OCTOBER LONDON to Release New Album LOVE ME FOR ME, Single YOUR GIRL Out Now

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October London has announced a new album titled LOVE ME FOR ME, accompanied by the release of a new single, YOUR GIRL, which is available now.

Grammy-winning R&B sensation October London has officially announced his highly anticipated new album, Love Me For Me, arriving August 14 via Death Row Records/gamma. Alongside the album announcement, October shares his latest single, 'Your Girl,' offering another glimpse into an album that honors the classic soul influences at his core while confidently pushing his sound into new territory.

Produced entirely by Snoop Dogg and Soopafly, Love Me For Me marks a defining new chapter for October. Across ten tracks, he explores the many dimensions of love, commitment, vulnerability, and self-discovery through rich storytelling, lush instrumentation, and his unmistakably smooth vocals, creating a body of work that feels both timeless and refreshingly modern.

'Your Girl' continues the momentum following the release of 'Silent Treatment,' offering another glimpse into the upcoming album. Opening with delicate chimes, warm piano keys, and airy flutes before giving way to a seductive bassline and smoky, jazz-inspired saxophone, 'Your Girl' blends timeless soul with contemporary R&B. Through vivid storytelling and his signature smooth vocals, October explores the tension between temptation and loyalty as he resists the advances of a woman despite their respective commitments.

The album announcement arrives as October London continues a defining chapter in his career. Following the release of his acclaimed sophomore album October Nights, which debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart, October has continued to build momentum with major career milestones, including his third career No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart with 'Touch on Me' — following earlier chart-toppers 'Back to Your Place' and 'Mulholland Drive' from his debut album The Rebirth of Marvin.

Adding to his growing list of accomplishments, October's hit single 'Make Me Wanna' was recently featured on Barack Obama's 2026 Summer Playlist, marking another major cultural co-sign for the Grammy-winning artist. The track, originally featured on The Rebirth of Marvin, has amassed more than 15.3 million streams across platforms and 3.8 million YouTube views, further highlighting the lasting impact of October's soulful artistry. October also performed at the 2026 Grammy Awards as part of the star-studded Roberta Flack tribute and received a nomination for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the 2026 BET Awards, further solidifying his place among the genre's leading voices.

Love Me For Me arrives August 14 via Death Row Records/gamma. 'Your Girl' is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Chris Enriquez



Photo Credit: Chris Enriquez

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