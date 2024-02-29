'Observations In Time: The Johnny Brantley/Vidalia Production' to Drop in March

Omnivore Recordings has announced the CD and Digital release of Ohio Players' Observations In Time: The Johnny Brantley/Vidalia Production, out on April 5.

Formed in 1964 as The Players, and eventually The Ohio Players, the group was “doing Chicago and Blood, Sweat & Tears-type stuff long before they were. Our crowds at home were so big by 8:30 you couldn't get anywhere, and this wasn't blacks, thisid was whites!” according to founding member Clarence “Satch” Satchell.

Meeting up with producer Johnny Brantley in 1966, the band began recording the following year. After a single on Ray Charles' Tangerine label, they released two singles on the Compass label, and landed a contract with Capitol Records.

Observations In Time appeared in January 1969, containing a number of Ohio Players originals including “Here Today And Gone Tomorrow,” which David Bowie would make part of his Diamond Dogs tour and release it on 1974's David Live. Covers include Allen Toussaint's “Mother-In-Law,” the band's take on “Over The Rainbow,” and a version of the immortal “Summertime” from Porgy And Bess.

After the release of the Capitol album, the band parted ways with Brantley and re-emerged in 1971 with their LP Pain aon Detroit's Westbound Records. When they hit superstardom with the million-selling “Funky Worm” (1973) on Westbound and million seller “Fire” (1974) and Gold-single “Love Rollercoaster” (1975) on Mercury Records, Brantley repackaged the remainder of their original pre-Capitol sessions across various releases in 1976–1977.

Now, for the first time, all 24 tracks from this pivotal and influential period of their long and successful career are available on Observations In Time: The Johnny Brantley/Vidalia Productions. Containing the entire Observations In Time LP, their two Compass singles, and the material released afterward, Observations In Time: The Johnny Brantley/Vidalia Productions is the ultimate early look at a group that would transform modern R&B multiple times, eventually becoming part of the inaugural class inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2013.

With packaging featuring new liner notes from Tim Dillinger-Curenton outlining the story, Observations In Time: The Johnny Brantley/Vidalia Productions is a perfect release to showcase a band that was always on the cutting edge of musical exploration and excellence.

Watch the trailer:

Pre-order: http://www.omnivorerecordings.com/shop/observation