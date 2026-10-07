ONEREPUBLIC Releases OH MY MY (DELUXE EDITION) With New Bonus Tracks

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OneRepublic released Oh My My (Deluxe Edition) on October 7, 2026, marking the 10th anniversary of one of the band's most ambitious and genre-spanning albums. The surprise new release features new bonus tracks including 'Let's Hurt Tonight' (Stripped Version), 'Better' (String Version), and 'Colors' (Deluxe Edition), all debuting on DSPs for the first time.

Along with the release, OneRepublic premiered the Oh My My mini documentary on YouTube. The documentary chronicles the making of Oh My My while the band traveled across 16 cities and 12 countries on their Native Tour over the span of two years. With 17 minutes of never-before-seen footage, it offers an unseen look into the creation of OneRepublic's fourth studio album, turning airplanes, buses, and hotel rooms into their studio.

Originally released in October of 2016, Oh My My pushed OneRepublic's sound into bold new territory, blending anthemic pop, electronic textures, funk, soul, and rock across fan favorites including 'Wherever I Go,' 'Kids,' and 'Let's Hurt Tonight.'

OneRepublic is joining the lineup for 2026 iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour for select dates. Fans can catch them at stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Nashville.

OneRepublic has had a busy year. In addition to global touring across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and China, they released 'In Your Eyes,' the band's fourth collaboration with Alesso, in June, and single 'Need Your Love,' in April to rave reviews. OneRepublic also unveiled Dreaming Out Loud (Deluxe Edition), their Triple Platinum-certified full-length debut album on Vinyl for the first time ever. In August, the band released their new single 'Pay That Toll.' In September, they headlined the LA Philharmonic's Fireworks Finale across two nights at the Hollywood Bowl. Most recently, OneRepublic collaborated with Sofi Tukker on their latest single 'Tsunami.'

Oh My My (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

Let's Hurt Tonight

Future Looks Good

Oh My My

Kids

Dream

Choke

A.I.

Better

Born

Fingertips

Human

Lift Me Up

NbHD

Wherever I Go

All These Things

Heaven

Colors (Deluxe Version)

Let's Hurt Tonight (Stripped Version)

The Less I Know

Better (String Version)

Kids (SeeB Remix)

Let's Hurt Tonight (BUNT. Remix)

About OneRepublic

GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic first burst onto the scene in 2007 with their debut album, Dreaming Out Loud; since then, the band has amassed over 10 billion streams on Spotify alone. Their first album included the 20 million selling hit single 'Apologize,' which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and earned them a GRAMMY nomination. Composed of 3x GRAMMY award winning artist and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys player Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher, the band's momentum has only continued to grow.

The group's 2009 sophomore album, Waking Up, featured the smash singles 'All the Right Moves,' 'Secrets' and 'Good Life.' Shortly after in 2013, the band released their certified-platinum album, Native, which included the No. 1 hit and 41 million selling single 'Counting Stars.' OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth album in 2016 and their fifth album, Human, in 2021.

In 2022, OneRepublic released their smash hit 'I Ain't Worried,' which was featured in the blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick and boasts over 3 billion streams. In April of 2024, the group released their smash hit single with David Guetta, 'I Don't Wanna Wait,' which has amassed over 130 million streams globally since its release. They also shared 'Nobody (from Kaiju No.8),' which serves as the end credit song for the hugely successful manga-turned-Anime series Kaiju. No 8, and later shared their second song from the series, 'Invincible (from Kaiju No.8).'

Following the release of these singles, OneRepublic debuted their sixth album, Artificial Paradise, featuring hits like 'Hurt' and 'Sink or Swim,' and later the deluxe of the album, which included their collaboration with Jelly Roll and acoustic versions of their hit songs. The group also released 'Chasing Paradise', with Kygo, 'Tell Me' with Ikky and Karan Aujla, and teamed up with The Supermen Lovers to release a new version for the 25th anniversary of their beloved track 'Starlight', titled 'Starlight (The Fame).'

In December, the band released the single and video 'Give Me Something,' the official theme song for Arknights: Endfield, the highly anticipated video game that launched January 22, 2026. Earlier this year, OneRepublic released their single 'Need Your Love'. The band returned in July from their international tour where they headlined shows across Europe, New Zealand, Australia and Asia. In August, OneRepublic released their new single 'Pay That Toll.' Most recently, the band collaborated with Sofi Tukker on their latest single 'Tsunami.'

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