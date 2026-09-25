Courtney Hadwin Releases 'WHATCHA GUNNA DO?!' Single

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British rock powerhouse Courtney Hadwin has released her newest single, 'WHATCHA GUNNA DO?!,' an upbeat, blues-infused rock track that blends Hadwin's signature swagger with funky basslines and groove-driven guitar riffs. Fueled by individuality and her unapologetic confidence, this high-energy song serves as a bold challenge to anyone who underestimates her, daring them to keep up as she makes her presence known. 'WHATCHA GUNNA DO?!' is now available to stream and download worldwide on all major music platforms.

Capturing the true essence behind her raw and commanding vocals, 'WHATCHA GUNNA DO?!' carries the playful yet defiant attitude that reflects Courtney Hadwin's fearless personality. Through an unwavering approach, Hadwin aims at empty words and hollow displays of bravado, confidently declaring that her magnetism will linger long after the night is over. Her conviction grows stronger as the song unfolds, turning the repeated question 'WHATCHA GUNNA DO?!' into more of a dare. For Hadwin, this fiery, infectious release marks the culmination of a gratifying chapter, where the song's evolution has reached a full-circle moment as her long-time vision finally makes its way into the world.

'I'm so excited for the world to hear this track,' says Hadwin. ''WHATCHA GUNNA DO?!' has definitely had its journey, and I've always fully believed it was something special since day one!'

Produced by Hadwin in collaboration with Gabrielle Ornate and Orlando Avalon, 'WHATCHA GUNNA DO?!' was co-written by the trio alongside Ben Samama (OneRepublic, Lil Wayne, MONSTA X), with Ornate contributing keyboards, synthesizer, and backing vocals, and Avalon providing electric guitar, bass guitar, and programming. The track was mastered by John Webber (Hozier, David Bowie, Yungblud).

Raised in the North East of England in County Durham, Courtney Hadwin first captured the attention of millions through her unforgettable audition on America's Got Talent at the young age of 13. With her on-stage charisma and blues-soaked vocals, Hadwin became a recognizable force in a new generation of rock artists. Now at the age of 22, Hadwin has continued to carve out her own fiercely individualistic identity, where she blends her love for classic rock 'n' roll with the rawness of blues and soul. In 2025, Hadwin released her long-awaited debut album, Little Miss Jagged, which marked a new chapter in her evolution as an independent artist. Building on her growing momentum and impressive list of ongoing collaborations, Hadwin continues to receive praise from music's most prominent figures, most recently joining forces with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steven Van Zandt on the re-release of her most emotionally charged song, 'You Only Love Me When I Lie.' Following the first leg of her Little Miss Jagged tour earlier this year, Hadwin will hit the road again this fall for the second leg of an 11-city headline tour across the UK in support of her debut album.

Pairing a spirited fusion of funk, blues, and rock 'n' roll, 'WHATCHA GUNNA DO?!' captures Hadwin at her most fearless, where the lyrics reflect a growing sense of self-assurance and defiance. With her unmistakable vocal prowess and undeniable energy, this invigorating song offers a striking reflection of an artist who continues to embrace her unrestrained artistry.

Tour Dates

30/10 - Edinburgh - The Mash House

31/10 - Hartlepool - Steelies Club

04/11 - Derby - The Victoria

05/11 - Nottingham - Rough Trade

12/11 - St Albans - The Horn

13/11 - London - The Lower Third

18/11 - Grimsby - Yardbirds Rock Club

19/11 - Hertford - Corn Exchange

20/11 - Peterborough - The Met Lounge

03/12 - Liverpool - The Jacaranda

04/12 - Leeds - Hyde Park Book Club

05/12 - Sunderland - Independent

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