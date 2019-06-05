ONE Musicfest Reveals 10th Anniversary 2019 Lineup, Featuring Wu-Tang Clan, Pharrell and More

Celebrating 10 YEARS with its biggest, boldest, and best billing yet, ?ONE Musicfest unveils a blockbuster lineup for 2019.

Set for Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, GA, the two-day festival welcomes legends such as Gucci Mane, Wu-Tang Clan, and Rick Ross in addition to 21st century superstars including Rae Sremmurd, Teyana Taylor, and Summer Walker and once-in-lifetime sets from KP The Great & His Superfriends featuring Pharrell Williams, Usher and surprise guests. Tickets on sale NOW.

Check out the full list of confirmed artists below.

For ten years, ONE Musicfest has maintained its place at the forefront of the culture as a platform for timeless icons and explosive upstarts alike. It has notably played host to everyone from the Dungeon Family Reunion featuring Outkast's last performance, Davido, Kendrick Lamar, The Roots, Migos, Jill Scott, Nas, Miguel, 2 Chainz, and George Clinton. Not to mention, it regularly attracts plaudits from USA Today, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Rolling Stone, and more in addition to trending across the internet.

"I started the festival with the intent of creating a space where all corners of urban music and subcultures felt welcomed. From Afrobeats to Trap Music. From Alternative to Reggae. A generational oasis of progressive minds and talent. We use music as the catalyst and unity is the outcome. What started as a 2,000 person block party has evolved to a 50,000 person cultural celebration." - Jason "J" Carter, Founder

10 years on, ONE Musicfest lives up to its name as a musical and cultural force for unification. There's only one...

"ONE Musicfest will have a $16 million dollar economic impact on the city of Atlanta. 50% of our audience is NOT from the greater Atlanta area. Last year, we had people travel from as far as Australia to attend. This year we already have tickets sales from over 22 various states." - Jason "J" Carter, Founder

Complete List of Currently Announced Performers for ONE Musicfest 2019 (in alphabetical order):

7AM

ARI LENNOX

BABY ROSE

CHRONIXX

DMX

FLORIDA ALL-STARS FEATURING * T-PAIN * TRINA * TRICK DADDY

GUCCI MANE

JAMESDAVIS

KEY!

KOFFEE

KP THE GREAT & HIS SUPERFRIENDS FEATURING PHARRELL WILLIAMS, USHER AND SURPRISE GUESTS

LOLO ZOUAI

MUSIQ SOULCHILD

PHONY PPL

QUEEN NAIJA

RAE SREMMURD

RAPHAEL SAADIQ

RICK ROSS

SNOH AALEGRA

SUMMER WALKER

TAYLA PARX

TEYANA TAYLOR

THE BONFYRE

THREE 6 MAFIA REUNION FEATURING JUICY J, DJ PAUL, GANGSTA BOO AND CRUNCHY BLACK

TOBE NWIGWE

TORY LANEZ

WIZKID

WU-TANG CLAN - 25TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY PERFORMANCE

YUNG BABY TATE





