ONE BROOKLYN JAZZ FESTIVAL Begins December 4

Plan to experience the One Brooklyn Jazz Festival, December 4 to 13, 2020. The event is produced by the Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium (CBJC). The series is a blend of in-person, livestream, and pre-recorded music for the holiday season.

Performances are hosted by restaurants and cultural institutions located in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Clinton Hill, Crown Heights, East New York, Gowanus, and Lefferts Gardens. Music lovers are advised to make reservations through the venues. All personally attended programs comply with existing social distancing guidelines. Performances are accessible and open to all. The festival calendar is available on www.cbjcjazz.org.



"Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium's holiday music series, One Brooklyn Jazz Festival, is an exciting multi-cultural jazz presentation celebrating our borough's diversity through jazz," said Clarence Mosley, Jr., CBJC chairman. "This festival will aid in rejuvenating Brooklyn's nightlife economy."



The One Brooklyn Jazz Festival reflects jazz's international appeal as showcased through the musical voices of ethnic groups within the borough. The festival simultaneously encourages people to experience the borough's unique ethnic enclaves and sample international cuisines. Participating organizations and restaurants are Connection Works, Fusion East, Nostrand Social, Prospect Lefferts Gardens Arts, ShapeShifter Lab, Sistas' Place, Sugar Hill Supper Club, Williamsburg Music Center, and Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium.



CBJC produces the Brooklyn jazz festival each year in April in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month. The spring series, produced for 21 consecutive years, was postponed due to the COVID-19 health crisis. This music series is New York City's longest continuously running grassroots festival dedicated to jazz.

