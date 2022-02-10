OMBIIGIZI Release New Album 'Sewn Back Together'

Today, OMBIIGIZI, (pronounced om-BEE-ga-ZAY, meaning s/he is noisy) is celebrating the release of their debut album, Sewn Back Together, and sharing the new visualizer for album centerpiece "Spirit In Me."

Frayed electric guitars, multidimensional percussion, and huge emotive melodies show the essence of OMBIIGIZI on "Spirit In Me," with the power of family at its core. Of the track, the band says, "We each have our own story to tell, but putting our circle together in honour of our ancestors helps us weave a future."

A collaboration between Zoon (Daniel Monkman) and Status/Non-Status (Sturgeon), OMBIIGIZI are Anishnaabe artists who explore their cultural histories through sound. An amalgam of their unique Indigenous heritages and personal musical architectures, Daniel and Adam imbue their lyrics with their families' storytelling, revealing truths and finding common ground amidst their differences.

The debut album Sewn Back Together is a fusion of individuality - a reflection on Adam and Daniel's commitment to each other as collaborators and distinct members of their community.

Putting aside the tonal nuances of their previous work as Zoon and Status/Non-Status (formerly known as WHOOP-Szo), OMBIIGIZI strips back the waves of distortion to reveal themselves, their voices, writing and improvising for the sake of the song. The family on Sewn Back Together includes the production duo of Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene and Nyles Spencer of The Bathouse Studio.

Recorded there in fast and intentional sessions during the summer of 2021, Drew and Spencer - along with musicians Eric LourenÃ§o and Drew McLeod from Status/Non-Status and Zoon, respectively - helped steer this collision of divergent artists into some glorious sonic territory steeped in shoegaze, dream pop, anthemic rock, Chicago post-rock, and 2nd wave emo. While not always getting to play and perform alongside other members of their community, OMBIIGIZI is a coming together - with Sewn Back Together, a resounding statement shaped by healing and the guidance of culture.

Listen to the new album here: