OMB Peezy is 'Bulletproof' on New Single Featuring 21 Lil Harold

Gold-certified artist OMB Peezy is invincible on his new single “Bulletproof” featuring Slaughter Gang artist 21 Lil Harold and produced by multiplatinum hitmaker Will A Fool. The hard-hitting “Bulletproof” follows the Memphis rapper’s introspective track “Hallways To Highways” which was released earlier this month. Both songs will be included on Peezy’s upcoming mixtape Still Too Deep, out in September.

OMB Peezy will embark on his 6th Lap Tour with special guests FBL Manny and Lil Joc. The 20-city trek kicks off tonight, August 30 at Hi Tone in Memphis making stops across North America in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Salt Lake City, Denver and Phoenix before wrapping up at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta on September 29. Full routing below and tickets on sale HERE.

THE 6TH LAP TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES:

August 30 – Memphis, TN

August 31 – Springfield, MO

September 1 – Fayetteville, AR

September 3 – Joliet, IL

September 4 – Indianapolis, IN

September 5 – Fort Wayne, IN

September 6 – Fostoria, OH

September 7 – Columbus, OH

September 8 – Cincinnati, OH

September 10 – Madison, WI

September 11 – Cudahy, WI

September 12 – Minneapolis, MN

September 13 – Des Moines, IA

September 14 – Denver, CO

September 15 – Salt Lake City, UT

September 20 – Phoenix, AZ

September 21 – Coolidge, AZ

September 22 – Tucson, AZ

September 28 – Albany, GA

September 29 – Atlanta, GA

Photo credit: STEVEN ELOISEAU

