OHP Taps Into 90s Pop Madness with Metal Cover of SPICE GIRLS Mega-Hit 'Wannabe'

Israel born and LA based heavy rock artist OHP (OREN HALMUT) has invaded 90s pop nostalgia with his brutal #metalcover of mega-popular girls band SPICE GIRLS hit single, "Wannabe". Originally premiered on METAL INSIDER, is just the newest in the enigmatic artist's YouTube revelations, which fans should explore, like, and follow now.

""I chose 'Wannabe' because its such an iconic song of the '90s-it's such a distinct time piece of that decade-and I really wanted to give it a modern take. I tried to stay true to the original while giving it a completely new tonality, so i kept the original key and bpm of the song, taking out all the bubble gum pop and replacing it with live instruments.

'Wannabe' is performed with LA friends and session players Yohai Portal (lead guitar), Nick Diiorio (bass), and Lenergizer (drums), and shot in a warehouse in Los Angeles during Covid as part of a full OHP Live show. I decided to utilize the time when all live music was put on hold, due to the pandemic, to organize a group of musicians, and to take my youtube channel live. Being a single, one stop shop musician, I chose the best people I believe fit the job, and put together this show with a great production company called Dark Bright that provided all the sound and lighting needed. Time to add some metal to this wannabe..."" - OHP

Oren started his musical endeavor at the young age of nine in Tel-Aviv Israel. After playing and recording with numerous artists in his home town, he relocated to California in early 2000. Since then, he has been a prominent musical figure in Los Angeles, across the west coast and the nation.

He owns H2O studios in North Hollywood, where he works as a producer, drummer and guitar player depending on the needs of each individual project. In 2016 oren started the "ohp metal" channel on youtube which features weekly metal covers of popular songs ranging from pop ,country, hip hop and RnB .The channel has gained over 10000 subscribers and growing weekly.

Oren currently lives in Los Angeles and is endorsed by Vater drumsticks, Dean Markley Guitar Strings and Moody guitar straps.

Listen to the new cover here: