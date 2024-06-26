ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE FINALE - LIVE FROM THE GORGE to Stream Worldwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On July 4th weekend, GRAMMY-nominated duo ODESZA wraps up their spectacular “The Last Goodbye Tour” with a bang — broadcasting live from the iconic Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Music fans worldwide are invited to join this once-in-a-lifetime event, airing LIVE exclusively on Veeps. Tickets to the global streaming event are now on sale for $19.99 HERE. Miss part of the show or want to relive the experience? Fans will have a 48-hour window to rewatch the event after purchase.

Following a recent three-night sold-out run at Madison Square Garden, ODESZA will end their current tour with a show that is set to be a masterpiece bringing their visually-stunning performances and innovative soundscapes to The Gorge. The final night at The Gorge will feature over 20 performers, intricate stage designs, and breathtaking special effects — all captured with high-end cinema cameras for an immersive viewing experience. The show will be directed by Kerry Asmussen, the director of Lady Gaga’s Gaga Chromatica Ball, which recently premiered on Max.

As a hometown performance for the Seattle-based duo and a historically significant show for fans worldwide, the concert promises to be a monumental celebration. The streaming event includes a pre-show with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and special footage, offering fans an intimate look at the preparation and excitement leading up to the main event. In addition, ODESZA tour merchandise and vinyl will be available to purchase during the livestream.

The show marks the closing of the duo’s most innovative musical era to date, which included the release of their critically acclaimed album The Last Goodbye in 2022, a GRAMMY nomination for Best Electronic Album, a win for Best Electronic Record at A2IM’s 2023 Libera Awards, and the premiere of their first concert film in theaters across the world.

ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE FINALE - LIVE FROM THE GORGE will air LIVE on Veeps on July 6, 2024, at approximately 9:30 pm PT. Tickets are available for $19.99 at HERE. Fans will have a 48-hour window to rewatch the event after they purchase a ticket.

Photo credit: Julian Bajsel

