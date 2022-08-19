Nurko Teams With Dayce Williams for New Single 'Eternity'

New York producer NURKO returns with soaring new single "Eternity" featuring Dayce Williams, out today via Astralwerks. The single is NURKO's first release since signing to the boundary-pushing electronic music label.

The wistful track finds vocalist Williams desperately attempting to salvage a relationship. "Tell me what you mean, I'm in the in-between," he sings. "Isn't it obvious that I wanna do you right?"

Meanwhile, NURKO's production is slow-burning, growing from stripped-back, angelic string plucks into a whirlwind build and cascading drop. It's an explosive backdrop to match the chorus' impassioned refrain: "I'm praying for eternity." Dreamy yet hard-hitting, "Eternity" proves that NURKO is already a master of emotionally rich electronic music.

The track follows the release of Arrival Remixes, a collection of artist remixes stemming from NURKO's debut EP Arrival, released back in March. The original EP-which includes singles "Disappearing Now" featuring Chandler Leighton and "Lost Without You" with Crystal Skies and KnownAsNat-earned rave reviews from the dance world, with EDM Identity calling it a "heart-fluttering masterpiece."

NURKO broke through in 2021 with the biggest song of his career so far, "Sideways." The collaboration with ILLENIUM and Valerie Broussard has already logged over 30 million Spotify streams.

Fans can experience NURKO's cathartic tracks in person as he continues his cross-country U.S. travels. In addition to dates at Morrison, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Hollywood's Academy LA, he'll be playing festivals including Bass Canyon, Lost Lands, Groove Cruise Cabo, and Freaky Deaky.

Jack Leech, known professionally as Nurko, grew up in New Jersey in a family with generations of artists. Encouraged to be creative since birth, he picked up both drums and piano as a child and went on to study music in college.

Using the classical knowledge of music with the influence of sub genres of electronic music on the internet, the moniker Nurko was born. His first big track, 'Goodbye,' was released in 2015 and soon after was followed by 'Your Embrace,' which garnered over 2 million streams and YouTube channel placements on MrSuicideSheep, and Chill Nation.

Continuing the momentum, Nurko released an unofficial remix of Halsey's hit single 'Without Me,' which went on to surpass 10 million plays on YouTube tastemaker channel Trap Nation.

Subsequently, the years following marked a huge turning point for Nurko with him releasing an arsenal of singles and remixes with millions of streams and support from the likes of Gryffin, Seven Lions, Adventure Club, Jauz, Cash Cash, Codeko, Alison Wonderland, Timmy Trumpet, Zeds Dead, R3hab, and more. Most recently, Nurko hit over 30 million Spotify streams with the track 'Sideways' with ILLENIUM and Valerie Broussard, making 2021 his biggest year to date.

Watch the new music video for the single here: