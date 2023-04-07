Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nurko Links With Kyle Hume for New Single 'Save Me (From Myself)'

The floorfiller arrives in the wake of “Too Long” and “Eternity” as well as Arrival Remixes.

Apr. 07, 2023  

New York producer NURKO joins forces with Kyle Hume for the soaring new single "Save Me (From Myself)," out today via Astralwerks. The poignant track is just NURKO's third since signing on the storied electronic label after 2022's soaring "Eternity" - a collaboration with Dayce Williams - and the recently released "Too Long" featuring Cruel Youth, which This Song Slaps dubbed "a dreamy, emotionally charged beauty."

"Save Me (From Myself)" takes the listener on a sonic journey with vivid highs and jarring lows. "I lost my light on my own, tryna find my way out of the dark - terrified, all alone," Hume sings over waves of melodic bass. "But you saw the smoke and you came, pulled me through the flames, carried me away." The song builds to a bone-rattling drop that boasts bombastic synths and propulsive percussion, making it another winning addition to NURKO's discography.

The floorfiller arrives in the wake of "Too Long" and "Eternity" as well as Arrival Remixes, a collection of remixes stemming from NURKO's debut EP Arrival, released independently in early 2022. The original EP-which includes singles "Disappearing Now" featuring Chandler Leighton and "Lost Without You" with Crystal Skies and KnownAsNat-earned rave reviews with EDM Identity calling it a "heart-fluttering masterpiece."

NURKO broke through in 2021 with "Sideways," a collaboration with ILLENIUM and Valerie Broussard that has already logged more than 34 million Spotify streams. Fans can experience NURKO's cathartic bangers in person as his Discovery Tour makes its way across North America this summer. See the full list of announced tour dates below and keep an eye out for additional dates to be announced soon. Get tickets HERE.

NURKO Discovery Tour Dates

June 16 - San Francisco, CA - Midway

June 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Exchange LA

June 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Sunbar

June 30 - Boston, MA - Royale

July 1 - Toronto, ON - Axis

July 7 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall

July 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway

July 29 - Atlanta, GA - Believe Music Hall

August 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Therapy Thursday

August 4 - Houston, TX - 9PM

August 5 - Austin, TX - Kingdom

August 12 - Chicago, IL - Concord

August 26 - Honolulu, HI - HB Social Club

With epic, emotionally resonant anthems like "Save Me (From Myself)," NURKO displays the full breadth of his artistry and lays the foundation for a massive breakthrough in 2023.

Photo Credit: Bobby Bengal




