Nothing But Thieves Share Extended 'Dead Club City Deluxe'

Nothing But Thieves have released an extended version of their recent ‘Dead Club City Deluxe’ album featuring three new live tracks, which is out now via RCA/Sony.

The extended version of ‘Dead Club City Deluxe’ features three new live tracks, including ‘Oh No :: He Said What?’ recorded live at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, alongside ‘Welcome to the DCC’ and ‘Tomorrow is Closed’ both live from Wembley Arena. They have also shared a live video to accompany ‘Oh No :: He Said What?’, which can be watched here.

Following sold-out headline tours across the UK, Europe and the US, alongside support dates with Green Day and packed-out festival performances, including The Other Stage at Glastonbury, they have also announced a headline European tour for early 2025. This will be the second leg of European dates and final run of tour dates on their epic Welcome to the DCC World tour and tickets are on sale now.

With a well-earned reputation for their energetic and impassioned performances, Nothing But Thieves ended 2023 with a sold-out headline UK and Ireland tour, including two nights at Wembley Arena and three nights at Manchester Apollo. Last year also saw them perform sold-out dates in Australia and North America. They finished touring their sold-out ‘Welcome to the DCC World Tour’ in Europe earlier this year, including two sold-out nights at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome selling a combined 34,000 tickets, alongside a South American tour.



This summer has already seen them performing headline outdoor shows at Leeds Millennium Square and Cardiff Castle, supporting Green Day on their stadium tour and playing to a packed-out crowd at Glastonbury festival. To close the year, they will head back to North America and Canada for a second run of tour dates in October and November, before heading back to Europe for another headline tour in early 2025. Full dates are listed below.



Nothing But Thieves enjoyed an incredible 2023; their fourth album ‘Dead Club City’ charted at #1, they performed a sell-out UK tour, including two nights at London’s Wembley Arena, Radio 1 named their single ‘Welcome to the DCC’ their Hottest Record of the Year and Radio X gave them the Best Record of the Year award for their single ‘Overcome’.



The band introduced a new era of Nothing But Thieves with ‘Dead Club City’, which was recorded and produced by Nothing But Thieves guitarist Dom Craik alongside John Gilmore (production, engineering) and Mike Crossey (mixing). The concept-style album showcased their city-sized members only club, with the tracklist and overall narrative formed by different characters and story arcs from in and around the city, with ‘Dead Club City Deluxe’ expanding and evolving the storyline. Using the club as a focal point, it is easy to imagine the real-world meaning behind ‘Dead Club City’. Themes such as advertisement, unity, internet culture, the music industry, ageing and politics, as well as escapism and change are highlighted by the alienation or privilege of a members only club.

Full tour dates are as follows:

July:

Weds 10th-Sat 13th – Madrid – Mad Cool

Thurs 11th-Sat 13th – Lisbon – NOS Alive



August:

Fri 9th – Buftea – Summer Well festival

Fri 9th-Sat 10th – Trencin – Grape festival

Sat 17th-Sun 18th – Japan – Summersonic

Fri 23rd-Sun 25th – Jakarta – LaLaLa festival



September:

Sat 7th – Munich – Superbloom festival



October:

Fri 4th – Orlando – House of Blues

Sat 5th – Atlanta – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun 6th – Nashville – Marathon Music Works

Tues 8th – Washington – The Anthem

Thurs 10th – Boston – House of Blues

Fri 11th – Philadelphia – The Met

Sat 12th – New York – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Mon 14th – Montreal – MTELUS

Tues 15th – Toronto – HISTORY

Thurs 17th – Indianapolis – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri 18th – Chicago – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat 19th – St. Louis – The Pageant

Mon 21st – Denver – Fillmore Auditorium

Tues 22nd – Salt Lake City – The Union Event Center

Thurs 24th – Vancouver – The Commodore Ballroom

Sat 26th – Seattle – The Paramount Theatre

Sun 27th – Portland – Roseland Theater

Tues 29th – San Francisco – The Masonic

Weds 30th – Los Angeles – Hollywood Palladium



November:

Sat 2nd – Austin – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Sun 3rd – Dallas – The Factory in Deep Ellum

2025 European tour:

January:

Tues 28th – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Wed 29th – Bremen – Pier 2

Fri 31st – Stockholm – Annexet



February:

Sat 1st – Oslo – Sentrum Scene

Mon 3rd – Copenhagen – KB Hallen

Wed 5th – Helsinki – Ice Hall

Thurs 6th – Tallinn – Unibet Arena Blackbox

Sat 8th – Vilnius – Compensa Concert Hall

Mon 10th – Warsaw – COS Torwar

Wed 12th – Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

Thurs 13th – Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

Sat 15th – Rome – Palazzo dello Sport

Sun 16th – Padova – Gran Teatro Geox



Nothing But Thieves are Conor Mason (vocals, guitars), Joe Langridge-Brown (guitars), Dominic Craik (guitars, keyboard), Philip Blake (bass guitar) and James Price (drums).

