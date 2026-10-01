Nothing But Thieves Release Fifth Album STRAY DOGS, Announce 2027 Tour

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Nothing But Thieves have released their new album Stray Dogs via RCA/Sony Music. Their fifth record speaks to the power of belonging and togetherness and the collective shared experiences that unite outsiders, including the immediate 'stray dogs' in the band's own world; their tight-knit crew and team, their families, and their dedicated legion of fans – the community of Nothing But Thieves.

The Southend five-piece returned to their roots – literally and thematically - during their recent time in the studio, recording at Angelic Studios where they made their debut record, looking back to how they began with a DIY spirit rooted in authenticity and a dynamic built on a foundation of mutual trust. Rather than carving new ideas out on the road, their new record was written in unison over a dedicated 5-month period, resulting in the band creating their most liberating and cohesive work to date.

With the album running like a night on stage, capturing an authentic communal moment in time and the exhilarating Nothing But Thieves live show through a cohesive set, Stray Dogs blurs the lines between a studio LP and a live show.

Marking a decade of Nothing But Thieves last year, with four albums, billions of streams, thousands of worldwide live shows and a global dedicated fanbase, the band returned earlier this year and began introducing the album through the release of four singles; the euphoric 'Evolution,' the compelling title-track 'Stray Dogs,' the 90s grunge and indie rock inspired 'Baby Kool (Evelyn),' and most recently, the delicate and reflective 'A Different Kind of Happiness.'

The album was produced entirely by the band's Dom Craik for the first time and engineered by Mark Rankin (QOTSA, Iggy Pop) and features 12 tracks, including the epic and emotive focus track '#5'.

Tracklist

1. 'Stray Dogs'

2. 'Testosterone'

3. 'Evolution'

4. 'Death In The Backseat'

5. '#5'

6. 'If You Don't Have Someone To Love'

7. '(Archive 76)'

8. 'Baby Kool (Evelyn)'

9. 'AI Jesus'

10. 'I Needed You Then, I Need You Now'

11. 'American Confidence'

12. 'A Different Kind of Happiness'

Nothing But Thieves leaned into their trusted fanbase around the announcement of Stray Dogs with guerilla posters, a 4-day cryptic YouTube channel building to a global livestreamed performance, and a secret gig billed as 'stray dogs' at Think Tank in Newcastle following their set at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Last weekend, saw the band take on their most momentous live shows to date, performing three intimate yet packed-out gigs in three countries in one day, with shows in Utrecht, Brussels and London over just 24 hours.

In 2023, Nothing But Thieves scored their debut #1 album with Dead Club City, which marked their fourth Top 10 record following Moral Panic, Broken Machine and Nothing But Thieves. They accompanied their last record with the 'The DCC World Tour,' which included two sold-out nights at London's Wembley Arena alongside multiple sold-out arenas and shows across Europe and North America.

Amassing over 1.2 million worldwide album sales, 2 billion worldwide streams and 250 million video views, they have built up a loyal and wide following for their impactful alt rock sound and achieved global success with multiple gold and platinum records around the world.

This summer saw the band support Biffy Clyro at Finsbury Park in London and in Edinburgh, alongside a host of festival performances across Europe, including a headline show at Electric Castle in Romania.

Recently the band announced their biggest headline tour to date commencing in January 2027 with shows across the UK & Ireland, Europe, the United States and Canada. Dates include Manchester's Co-Op Live, London's O2 Arena and European shows at the 23,000 capacity AFAS Dome in Antwerp and two nights at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome, which both sold out straight away.

Alongside performing three gigs in three countries in one day last weekend, they are performing an out-store tour this month in support of new album Stray Dogs, which has already included shows in Leeds and Middlesbrough and a return to one of the live venues where they began just over 10 years ago at Chinnerys in Southend.

2027 Tour Dates

Tues 12th January – Paris – Zénith

Weds 13th January – Cologne – Lanxess Arena

Fri 15th January – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome *sold out*

Sat 16th January – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome *sold out*

Mon 18th January – Zurich – The Hall

Wed 20th January – Munich – Olympiahalle

Thurs 21st January – Lodz – Atlas Arena

Fri 22nd January – Prague – O2 Universum

Sun 24th January – Milan – Unipol Forum

Mon 25th January – Vienna - Gasometer

Wed 27th January – Ludwigsburg – MHP Arena

Fri 29th January – Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Sat 30th January – Hamburg - Sporthalle

Sun 31st January – Antwerp – AFAS Dome

Tues 2nd February – Dublin – 3Arena

Thurs 4th February – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

Fri 5th February – London – The O2

Mon 8th February – Cardiff – Utilita Arena

Wed 10th February – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

Fri 12th February – Manchester – Co-Op Live

Sat 13th February – Birmingham – bp pulse LIVE

Tues 30th March – Vancouver – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed 31st March – Seattle – Paramount Theatre

Thurs 1st April – Portland – Crystal Ballroom

Sat 3rd April – Oakland – Fox Theatre

Sun 4th April – Los Angeles – Hollywood Palladium

Tues 6th April – San Diego – SOMA

Wed 7th April – Phoenix – The Van Buren

Fri 9th April – Denver – Mission Ballroom

Sun 11th April – Minneapolis – The Fillmore

Mon 12th April – Chicago – The Salt Shed

Tues 13th April – Detroit – The Fillmore

Thurs 15th April – McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania – Roxian Theatre

Fri 16th April – Philadelphia – The Fillmore

Sat 17th April – New York – Brooklyn Paramount

Mon 19th April – Boston – House of Blues

Tues 20th April – Montreal – Mtelus

Wed 21st April – Toronto – Massey Hall

Photo Credit: STEVE GULLICK // DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS



Photo Credit: STEVE GULLICK // DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS

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