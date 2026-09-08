NOTHING BUT THIEVES to Play 3 Gigs in 3 Countries in One Day

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Nothing But Thieves will perform three gigs in three countries in one day, with shows in Utrecht, Brussels and London over just 24 hours on Saturday 19th September.

The intimate live shows will see the Southend five-piece performing to their fans in their two biggest international territories – The Netherlands and Belgium – on the same day, before arriving back in London for a home show at Camden's Underworld. Each of the live shows are between 300-500 capacity and will be an exclusive chance to see the band play in a tiny venue before they return early next year for 17-23,000 capacity arena shows at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome, Antwerp's AFAS Dome and London's O2 Arena.

The three gigs come ahead of the band's 5th album 'Stray Dogs', which is released on 25th September via RCA/Sony Music. The new record speaks to the power of community, belonging and the collective shared experiences that unite outsiders, including the immediate 'stray dogs' in the band's own world and their dedicated legion of fans. With the album running like a night on stage, capturing an authentic moment in time and the exhilarating Nothing But Thieves live show, the three gigs will represent exactly what 'Stray Dogs' is all about. The band says,

'Three shows, three countries, ONE day.'

'Is this a bad idea? Maybe. Will we make all the shows? We hope so. Will this be a very loud misunderstanding at customs? Almost certainly.'

'But 'Stray Dogs' is a record about the pack and about momentum, so what better way to honour that than going back to the kinds of rooms where the pack started. See you there.'

The three live shows are as follows:

Saturday 19th September:

Utrecht – Cloud Nine - 11.30am

Brussels - AB Club - 4.30pm (ish)

London – Camden Underworld – 10pm (hopefully)

With an ever-evolving world-building approach both musically and visually, Nothing But Thieves returned to their roots – literally and thematically - during their recent time in the studio, recording at Angelic Studios where they made their debut record, looking back to how they began with a DIY spirit rooted in authenticity. Rather than carving new ideas out on the road, their new record was written in unison over a dedicated 5-month period, resulting in the band creating their most liberating and cohesive work to date.

Nothing But Thieves leaned into their trusted fanbase around the announcement of 'Stray Dogs' with guerilla posters, a 4-day cryptic YouTube channel building to a global livestreamed performance, and a secret gig billed as 'stray dogs' at Think Tank in Newcastle following their set at Radio 1's Big Weekend. The first taster of the band's new music launched with the euphoric single 'Evolution', which was showcased to 250 in-person and millions of global fans as part of a YouTube livestream, alongside receiving its first play with Jack Saunders as Radio 1's Hottest Record. This was followed by title track and second single 'Stray Dogs', which saw a compelling return to their heavier rock sound with a 5-minute cacophony of sound, and recent 90s grunge and indie rock inspired single 'Baby Kool (Evelyn)', which was also Radio 1's Hottest Record and revealed a new character 'pink man' in the accompanying video.

In 2023, Nothing But Thieves scored their debut #1 album with 'Dead Club City', which marked their fourth Top 10 record following 'Moral Panic', 'Broken Machine' and 'Nothing But Thieves'. They accompanied their last record with 'The DCC World Tour', which included two sold-out nights at London's Wembley Arena alongside multiple sold-out arenas and shows across Europe and North America. Amassing over 1.2 million worldwide album sales, 2 billion worldwide streams and 250 million video views, they have built up a loyal and wide following for their impactful alt rock sound and achieved global success with multiple gold and platinum records around the world.

This summer saw the band support Biffy Clyro at Finsbury Park in London and in Edinburgh, alongside a host of festival performances across Europe, including a headline show at Electric Castle in Romania. Recently the band announced their biggest headline tour to date commencing in January 2027 with shows across the UK & Ireland, Europe, the United States and Canada. Dates include Manchester's Co-Op Live, London's O2 Arena and European shows at the 23,000 capacity AFAS Dome in Antwerp and two nights at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome, which both sold out straight away. Alongside performing three gigs in three countries in one day next week, they have also announced an out-store tour this month in support of new album 'Stray Dogs', including a return to one of the live venues where they began just over 10 years ago at Chinnerys in Southend. The out-store tour sold out straight away and will include stripped back performances and a Q&A, with a full band performance at Chinnerys and a signing only at London's HMV Oxford Street.

Out-store Tour Dates (all dates sold out)

Wed 9th Sept – Southend – Chinnerys (Crash Records)

Weds 23rd Sept – Middlesbrough – Empire (Jacaranda)

Thurs 24th Sept – Leeds – Stylus (Crash Records)

Fri 25th Sept – London – HMV Oxford Street (signing only)

Sun 27th Sept – Trowbridge – The Civic (Sound Knowledge)

Mon 28th Sept – Kingston – Circuit (Banquet Records) – 6pm & 8pm

Thurs 8th Oct – Norwich – UEA (Rough Trade)

3 Gigs in 3 Countries in 1 Day shows: Sat 19th Sept

Utrecht – Cloud Nine

Brussels – AB Club

London – Camden Underworld

Headline 2027 Tour Dates

January 2027:

Tues 12th – Paris – Zénith

Weds 13th – Cologne – Lanxess Arena

Fri 15th – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome *sold out*

Sat 16th – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome *sold out*

Mon 18th – Zurich – The Hall

Wed 20th – Munich – Olympiahalle

Thurs 21st – Lodz – Atlas Arena

Fri 22nd – Prague – O2 Universum

Sun 24th – Milan – Unipol Forum

Mon 25th – Vienna - Gasometer

Wed 27th – Ludwigsburg – MHP Arena

Fri 29th – Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Sat 30th – Hamburg - Sporthalle

Sun 31st – Antwerp – AFAS Dome

February 2027:

Tues 2nd – Dublin – 3Arena

Thurs 4th – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

Fri 5th – London – The O2

Mon 8th – Cardiff – Utilita Arena

Wed 10th – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

Fri 12th – Manchester – Co-Op Live

Sat 13th – Birmingham – bp pulse LIVE

March 2027:

Tues 30th – Vancouver – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed 31st – Seattle – Paramount Theatre

April 2027:

Thurs 1st – Portland – Crystal Ballroom

Sat 3rd – Oakland – Fox Theatre

Sun 4th – Los Angeles – Hollywood Palladium

Tues 6th – San Diego – SOMA

Wed 7th – Phoenix – The Van Buren

Fri 9th – Denver – Mission Ballroom

Sun 11th – Minneapolis – The Fillmore

Mon 12th – Chicago – The Salt Shed

Tues 13th – Detroit – The Fillmore

Thurs 15th – McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania – Roxian Theatre

Fri 16th – Philadelphia – The Fillmore

Sat 17th – New York – Brooklyn Paramount

Mon 19th – Boston – House of Blues

Tues 20th – Montreal – Mtelus

Wed 21st – Toronto – Massey Hall

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